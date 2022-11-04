 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep downs Elkhorn South in Class A quarterfinals

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Omaha Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South 10-3 on Friday in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Junior Jays have won seven straight games after starting the season 1-3. They’ve held opponents to just 30 points during that winning streak.

Prep running back AhMar Brown ran for 115 yards in the win. Senior defensive back John Pargo Jr. nabbed three interceptions and linebacker George Egan snatched a fourth. Quarterback Ezra Vedral scored the game's lone touchdown on a 7-yard run with 10:12 to play in the first quarter, and kicker Ford Hamilton converted a 49-yard field goal with six seconds to play in the first half.

Elkhorn South finished the season 10-1.

