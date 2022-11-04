Omaha Creighton Prep downs Elkhorn South in Class A quarterfinals

The Junior Jays have won seven straight games after starting the season 1-3. They’ve held opponents to just 30 points during that winning streak.

Prep running back AhMar Brown ran for 115 yards in the win. Senior defensive back John Pargo Jr. nabbed three interceptions and linebacker George Egan snatched a fourth. Quarterback Ezra Vedral scored the game's lone touchdown on a 7-yard run with 10:12 to play in the first quarter, and kicker Ford Hamilton converted a 49-yard field goal with six seconds to play in the first half.