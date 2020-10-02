Omaha Creighton Prep downs previously undefeated North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Omaha Creighton Prep was up 17-7 with three minutes left in the game, facing a fourth-and-short against unbeaten North Platte at the Bulldogs’ 43.
The sixth-ranked Junior Jays did what had worked all night: Hand the ball to Jack Stessman.
He picked up a first down on a 12-yard run, then followed up with gains of 3, 8, 12 and 8 yards to score his second touchdown of the night.
Stessman ran for an unofficial 259 yards and two touchdowns as Prep downed the No. 10 Bulldogs 24-7 Friday.
“We just got to get better. We got to get more physical, create some more depth,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “That’s what a Top 10 team looks like. We’ve come a long way, but we think we can win these kinds of games.”
The Junior Jays scored on their opening drive. Stessman got the bulk of the plays, but the drive was defined by three third-down catches from Alex Bullock, a 10-yard snag early, a 14-yard grab and a 10-yard touchdown to put Prep up 7-0.
North Platte’s Jaylan Ruffin responded by returning the kickoff to the Prep 35-yard line, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over when Tate Janas fumbled at the 15-yard line.
Ruffin was a playmaker for North Platte on defense in the first half. The Junior Jays tried another deep pass a few plays after the fumble, and Ruffin picked it off and returned it to the 48-yard line.
The interception gave North Platte good field position and allowed the Bulldogs to drive. Cody Wright broke off a 13-yard run to bring the ball to the 30, and a pitch to Vince Genatone set up a 30-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with over nine minutes left in the half.
“To come back and tie the game up there put us in a good situation,” Rice said.
Creighton Prep stuck with Stessman, who ran for 36 yards in the drive, to reach the North Platte 15-yard line. The Jays kicked a field goal to make it a 10-7 game.
North Platte couldn’t get anything going in the second half. Heavy winds forced the end-zone camera to be turned off, and the play clock had to be removed.
The Bulldogs stopped Creighton Prep on its opening drive, but couldn’t repeat on the second. Max Sanders ripped off a 46-yard run, which set the stage for Stessman’s first touchdown to make it 17-7.
Stessman’s touchdown run at the end of the game capped Creighton Prep’s strong performance against the Bulldogs.
“We just got to get better,” Rice said.
