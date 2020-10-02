Omaha Creighton Prep downs previously undefeated North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Omaha Creighton Prep was up 17-7 with three minutes left in the game, facing a fourth-and-short against unbeaten North Platte at the Bulldogs’ 43.

The sixth-ranked Junior Jays did what had worked all night: Hand the ball to Jack Stessman.

He picked up a first down on a 12-yard run, then followed up with gains of 3, 8, 12 and 8 yards to score his second touchdown of the night.

Stessman ran for an unofficial 259 yards and two touchdowns as Prep downed the No. 10 Bulldogs 24-7 Friday.

“We just got to get better. We got to get more physical, create some more depth,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “That’s what a Top 10 team looks like. We’ve come a long way, but we think we can win these kinds of games.”

The Junior Jays scored on their opening drive. Stessman got the bulk of the plays, but the drive was defined by three third-down catches from Alex Bullock, a 10-yard snag early, a 14-yard grab and a 10-yard touchdown to put Prep up 7-0.

North Platte’s Jaylan Ruffin responded by returning the kickoff to the Prep 35-yard line, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over when Tate Janas fumbled at the 15-yard line.