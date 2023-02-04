Grace Swoboda of the Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli took the season lead and moved into the all-time Top 10 in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the 16th annual Elkhorn Fete Fling.

Swoboda took 2.63 seconds off her season best swim to finish in 1:04.20, a time that debuts her at No. 9 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 100 breaststroke chart. She also won the 50 freestyle in 24.22, a time that’s just 0.04 seconds off her season-best time that places her third on the season leaders list.

The Elkhorn girls and Omaha Creighton Prep won the team titles of the event held at Common Ground. Elkhorn scored 527 points, with Grand Island edging Omaha Duchesne 295-294 for second place.

Prep outscored Elkhorn 588-472 for the boys championship. This was the final tune-up for all 11 teams before the state’s four conference championship meets begin Thursday and conclude Feb. 11.

Grand Island’s girls won two of the three relays, touching first in the 200 medley relay (1:52.10) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.90). Lily Wilson, Kate Novinski and Gracie Wilson all swam a leg on both relays.

Elkhorn’s boys swept all three relay titles one week before the Metro Conference meet at Millard West. Greg Wehbe led off the 200 freestyle relay quartet in 21.01, a time that moved him from third to second on the 50 freestyle season leaders list.

Wehbe, Jacob Horner, Blake Forsberg and Ryan Mayo were the four swimmers on all three of Elkhorn’s relays. Elkhorn’s 200 free relay time of 1:24.81 solidified their hold on the No. 2 spot on the season leaders list; Prep is first at 1:23.95.

Elkhorn also remained second in the 400 freestyle relay, improving to 3:10.25, while those four moved from fourth to third in the 200 medley relay with their winning time of 1:34.76. Only Prep and Omaha Westside are ahead of Elkhorn in the medley relay.

Boys

Team scoring

Omaha Creighton Prep 588, Elkhorn 472, Grand Island 304, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 256, Fremont 217, Gretna 122, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 97, Ralston/Omaha Gross 73, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 38, South Sioux City 34, Lincoln Pius X 11.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Elkhorn (Jacob Horner, Blake Forsberg, Ryan Mayo, Greg Wehbe), 1:34.76. 200 freestyle: Leon Zhu, Skutt/EMM, 1:46.18. 200 individual medley: John Watson, Prep, 1:52.93. 50 freestyle: Mayo, 21.62. 1-meter diving: Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 455.10 points. 100 butterfly: Watson, 51.37. 100 freestyle: Zhu, 48.46. 500 freestyle: Ryan Mendlick, Prep, 4:58.64. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Wehbe, Mayo, Forsberg, Horner), 1:24.81. 100 backstroke: Henry Dvorak, Prep, 54.03. 100 breaststroke: Luke Dankert, GI, 58.97. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Horner, Mayo, Forsberg, Wehbe), 3:10.25.

Girls

Team scoring

Elkhorn 527, Grand Island 295, Omaha Duchesne 294, Fremont 250, Gretna 233, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 230, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 173, Omaha Skutt 123, Ralston/Omaha Gross 109, Lincoln Pius X 34, South Sioux City 12.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Grand Island (Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Kate Novinski, Lily Wilson), 1:52.10. 200 freestyle: Ashley Nelson, GI, 2:02.34. 200 individual medley: Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 2:12.67. 50 freestyle: Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 24.22. 1-meter diving: Sally McClellan, BTCMR, 435.65 points. 100 butterfly: Novinski, 1:00.22. 100 freestyle: Ryleigh Schroeter, Fremont, 54.90. 500 freestyle: Meghan Knier, Skutt, 5:26.00. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Karla Rease, Avery Waszak, Bella Nordaker, Gabrielle Masteller), 1:42.19. 100 backstroke: Novinski, 59.21. 100 breaststroke: Swoboda, 1:04.20 (No. 9 all-time). 400 freestyle relay: Grand Island (Ashley Nelson, L. Wilson, G. Wilson, Novinski), 3:40.90.

