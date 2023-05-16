From a season on the brink to a title in a blink, the tale of Omaha Creighton Prep is one for the history books.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays scored once in each half, then held on late to dethrone defending champion Gretna 2-1 Tuesday night in the championship match of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium in front of 6,899.

A 10th Class A crown for the program, which breaks a tie with Omaha Skutt for most in Nebraska after the SkyHawks won the Class B title earlier in the evening, may have seemed unlikely after an early season slump that saw Prep lose its first three for the first time in school history.

It was part of a 2-5 stretch to open the season. Over the first three weeks, the Junior Jays lost six of their first 10.

“You’re in the valleys and it was dark,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “You build 'em up and remind them that there’s greatness in them and that we’ll get there."

They certainly got there.

An unbeaten month. Ten straight wins. Knocking off No. 1. Re-establishing themselves atop the state’s pecking order.

Owen Glogowski got Prep on the board in the first half, getting to the end of a long ball into the mix from Drayton Beber on a recycled corner in the 28th minute.

It got through traffic — and the wickets of Prep’s Jack Johnson — before arriving at the foot of Glogowski.

“I stepped back and saw it coming over,” Glogowski said. “I said ‘Jack, leave it.’ He let it go through his legs and I just touched it.”

It was Glogowski’s third of the year, all coming in the state tournament. After not scoring in the regular season, the senior found the back of the net in all three tourney matches.

“His career has been pockmarked by injuries,” Hoover said. “He’s never really gotten his footing. For me, as a fan of Owen, to be able to see him have that moment, it was wonderful."

The lead grew two minutes into the second half when Jacob Hove headed in a well-placed free kick from Tommy Pisasale, Hove’s fifth of the year and second of the tournament.

Top-ranked Gretna drew one back in the 56th minute when Brett Perkins converted a penalty kick with a strong left-footed strike into the top right corner. The senior, a UNO recruit, scored a goal in all three tournament matches for the Dragons.

The best chance for an equalizer came in the 66th minute on a long free kick from Perkins to his brother Maguire. The headed attempt hit the top right corner of the goal, and a rebounded header by Mikey Stukenholtz was snared by Prep keeper Payton Travis.

Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said his team didn’t match the level of the Junior Jays from the opening whistle.

“I think that’s how I wanted to start the game,” Ortlieb said. “I think they were a lot more physical early on and beat us up.

“Proud of how the guys came out and played the second half. Obviously going down 2-0 with about five minutes into the second half, we could have folded and we could of got rolled.”

Prep held a 13-5 advantage in shots, and had 10 corners to Gretna’s five. Dragon keeper Curtis Oberg kept his team in it early, coming up with a stop of a Brady Bragg penalty in the 18th minute. It was part of eight saves on the day for Oberg.

Only one team in state history — Millard West in 2015 — had more losses than Prep’s six and won a Class A state championship.

None of those losses matter now, though.

“I’ll look back on the perseverance, the determination, the leadership of the seniors, the grinding it out every day to realize that we’re better than what 4-6 was,” Hoover said. “Yes, the state championship is the cherry on top, maybe the extra sprinkles.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (14-6)....1 1—2

Gretna (15-4).............................0 1—1

GOALS: OCP, Owen Glogowski, Jacob Hove; G, Brett Perkins.

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 8