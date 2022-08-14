Omaha Creighton Prep Legion team drops second game, eliminated from World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — An uncharacteristic defensive lapse by Five Points Bank cost the Junior Jays on Sunday at the American Legion World Series.

The team from Omaha Creighton Prep committed four errors in the ninth inning as Chesapeake (Virginia) posted a 6-4 victory. The loss dropped coach Pat Mooney’s squad to 1-2 at the end of pool play.

It also eliminated the 42-14 Junior Jays from the eight-team event.

A 6-1 victory by two-time defending champion Idaho Falls (Idaho) over Midland (Michigan) on Sunday night gave both teams 2-1 tourney records.

Five Points Bank opened the Series on Thursday night with a 7-3 win over Idaho. But that victory was followed by a 3-1 loss to Michigan and the loss to Virginia.

The Junior Jays led 3-1 Sunday before Chesapeake rallied for three runs in the fourth. A two-out hit batsman was followed by consecutive home runs from Nick Valentine and Jake Smith.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Junior Jays tied it. Parker Mooney and Jack Thiele singled and one out later, Grant Sommers had an RBI single that made it 4-4 to force extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth, four infield errors led to two unearned runs for Chesapeake in the ninth. Five Points Bank put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the inning, but a pair of groundouts ended it.

“We’ve played a lot of games this year and that was just one of those innings,” Pat Mooney said. “But credit to our guys for getting it tied in the seventh because our backs were against the wall.”

Brendan Hawley came on in relief for Chesapeake in the second inning and went the rest of the way to get the win. He pitched 7.2 innings, yielding one run while striking out five.

The Junior Jays used five pitchers who held Chesapeake to eight hits and four earned runs.

Sommers drove in a pair for Five Points Bank while Thiele and Elliott Peterson each had an RBI.

The Legion Series semifinals aired on ESPNU will be played Monday at 3 and 6 p.m. Troy (Alabama) will play Michigan in the first semifinal and Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) will play Idaho in the second.

The championship, also broadcast on ESPNU, will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Chesapeake (Virginia) …....... 100 300 002—6 8 2

Five Points Bank (42-14) …... 210 000 100—4 13 4

W: Hawley. L: Peterson. 2B: FPB, Sommers. HR: C, Valentine, Smith.