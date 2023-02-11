A new era at Omaha Westside got off to a good start and Omaha Creighton Prep was again properly prepped for another title run Saturday at the Metro Conference swimming and diving championships.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Andy Rider, the Warriors outdueled Omaha Marian 468-423 to win the girls team championship at Millard West. Elkhorn edged Millard North 249-237 for third place.

Rider took over the storied Warriors program after longtime head coach Doug Krecklow retired following the 2022 state meet. That so many girls had a part in defeating the defending champion Crusaders was the most pleasing part of the win for Rider.

“Every girl individually had success today,” Rider said. “We scored four in the top eight of the 200 freestyle, same thing in the 500 free. Every breaststroker went a best time today. Over the last couple of weeks they’ve been buying into what we’re doing.”

The Junior Jays showed they’re ready to take aim at winning their first team title since 2020 at the Feb. 23-25 state championship meet in Lincoln after winning two of the three relays en route to a 439-368 victory over runner-up Elkhorn.

“We had a lot of guys who really raced tough,” Prep coach Tom Beck said. “We had some good performances today. A lot of guys gave themselves a better shot to get into the state meet.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to get focused and hyped up to swim fast, so we were ready to go.”

Omaha Westside got two individual event victories from both Nate Germonprez (50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Kaden Guzman (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) to help the Warriors outscore Millard North 303-283 for third place.

Two other swimmers who won a pair of individual gold medals — Marian’s Josie Hood and John Watson of Prep — were named swimmers of the meet.

Hood moved from No. 8 to No. 6 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in the 200 free by lowering the meet record for the second time in as many days. After posting a 1:51.11 in Friday’s prelims, the Iowa recruit went 1:50.75 to win Saturday’s race. She also won the 100 free in 51.27.

Millard North senior Molly Von Seggern set the other girls meet record by winning the 100 butterfly. The Nevada-Reno recruit touched in 56.07, topping the previous record of 56.26 by Dana Posthuma of Omaha Burke in 2014.

Watson set a pair of meet records with his victories. The Missouri recruit first won the 200 individual medley in 1:49.93 (No. 4 all-time) to top Germonprez’s meet record of 1:50.56 set in 2022.

The Prep senior then set the 500 freestyle record for the second time in the meet, lowering it to 4:34.93 on Saturday. That’s just 0.15 seconds off his personal best of 4:34.78 that ranks him at No. 4 all-time.

It was with the 500 free that Prep began to pull away for the team title. The Junior Jays went 1-2-3 in the championship race. Then add a 14th place finish by Bryce Evans in the consolation final, and that was 56 points for the Junior Jays in one event. That’s 10 more points than five teams scored the entire meet.

“We were just consistent across the board,” Beck said. “We didn’t have any events where we had time to go get a hot dog. We were pretty busy all day. It was a fun day.”

Prep’s two winning relay quartets landed at No. 4 on the all-time charts. William Clark, Drayton Beber, Henry Dvorak and TJ Nissen won the 200 medley relay in 1:31.57. That time also was a meet record, topping the 1:32.75 set by Prep in 2013.

Dvorak, Nissen and Beber were joined by Watson to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:23.88. Elkhorn narrowly won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:07.67, just 0.13 seconds ahead of Prep, thanks in large part to a 45.76 anchor split by Greg Wehbe.

The best girls race of the day was the last one, the 400 free relay. The Marian foursome of Meredith Peyton, Alaira Hadford, Katy Foley and Hood posted the fastest time in the event in the last five years by winning in 3:29.26.

That performance, which was a meet record, allowed the Crusaders to debut at No. 5 on the all-time Top 10 chart. Westside, which finished second in 3:30.37, missed the Top 10 by just 0.18 seconds. That time is 12th as Marian’s swim knocked out the 2009 Omaha Duchesne team that posted a 3:30.33.

“If the Metro meet was any indication, in two weeks it’s going to be a heck of a state meet,” Rider said. “Marian really loaded and has a lot of good swimmers. We also have a lot of good swimmers.”

Beck echoed Rider’s thoughts when looking ahead to the boys state meet.

“This was a complete team victory,” Beck said. “They’re excited. They love the championship season.”

Metro Conference

Boys

Team scoring

Omaha Creighton Prep 439, Elkhorn 368, Omaha Westside 303, Millard North 283, Millard South 168, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 139, Omaha Burke 123, Millard West 114, Omaha Central 109, Bellevue West 85, Gretna 60, Omaha North 27, Omaha South 26, Bellevue East 21, Omaha Bryan/Omaha Buena Vista 8, Omaha Westview 6.

Results

200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (William Clark, Drayton Beber, Henry Dvorak, TJ Nissen), 1:31.57 (No. 4 all-time, meet record, betters own 1:32.75, 2013). 2, Millard North, 1:38.14. 3, Elkhorn, 1:38.96. 200 freestyle: 1, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:44.89. 2, Ryan Mendlick, Prep, 1:46.89. 3, Aidan Cunningham, Westside, 1:48.21. 200 individual medley: 1, John Watson, Prep, 1:49.93 (No. 4 all-time, meet record, betters 1:50.56 by Nate Germonprez, Westside, 2022). 2, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 1:53.19. 3, Clark, 1:55.36. 50 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 20.32. 2, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 21.07. 3, Nik Keuser, MS, 21.66. 1-meter diving: 1, Paul Mathews, Prep, 556.80 points. 2, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 485.20. 3, Zach Shaddy, BW, 483.30. 100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 47.78. 2, Dvorak, 49.60 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 49.88. 100 freestyle: 1, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 46.60. 2, Wehbe, 46.80. 3, Liam O’Hanlon, Prep, 46.87. 500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:34.93 (meet record, betters own 4:36.76, 2023). 2, Nate Finnegan, Prep, 4:45.24. 3, Austin Lewis, Prep, 4:52.96. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Nissen, Watson, Beber), 1:23.88 (No. 4 all-time). 2, Elkhorn, 1:23.95 (tie for No. 5 all-time). 3, Millard North, 1:28.01. 100 backstroke: 1, Pospishil, 51.86, 51.86. 2, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 52.81. 3, Connor Liekhus, Prep, 53.53. 100 breaststroke: 1, Guzman, 55.58 (No. 5 all-time, meet record, betters own 55.98, 2023). 2, Keuser, 56.19. 3, Beber, 56.78.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn (Mayo, Blake Forsberg, Horner, Wehbe), 3:07.67. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:07.80. 3, Omaha Westside, 3:14.07.

Girls

Team scoring

Omaha Westside 468, Omaha Marian 423, Elkhorn 249, Millard North 237, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 199, Millard South 186, Millard West 150, Omaha Burke 134, Gretna 91, Omaha Central 46, Omaha South 36, Omaha North 32, Bellevue East 22, Omaha Westview 16, Omaha Northwest 14, Omaha Benson 12.

Results

200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Alaira Hadford), 1:45.93 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Millard North, 1:47.13. 3, Millard South, 1:49.73. 200 freestyle: 1, Josie Hood, Marian, 1:50.75 (No. 6 all-time, meet record, betters own 1:51.11, 2023). 2, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:54.31. 3, Hadford, 1:56.08. 200 individual medley: 1, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:07.66. 2, Glandt, 2:07.72. 3, Meredith Peyton, Marian, 2:09.17. 50 freestyle: 1, Kate Stevens, Westside, 24.20. 2, Shirya Samanta, MN, 24.50. 3, Foley, 24.86. 1-meter diving: 1, Kate Stoltenberg, MW, 412.50 points. 2, Macy Santoni, Burke, 412.15. 3, Amelia Ward, Westside, 411.15. 100 butterfly: 1, Molly Von Seggern, MN, 56.07 (meet record, betters 56.26 by Dana Posthuma, Burke, 2014). 2, Meredith Peyton, Marian, 56.43. 3, Mendlick, 58.61. 100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.27. 2, Stevens, 52.01. 3, Samanta, 53.55. 500 freestyle: 1, Hadford, 5:07.12. 2, Harris, 5:10.15. 3, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:19.48. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Peyton, Glandt, Mendlick, Hood), 1:36.51. 2, Omaha Westside, 1:36.81. 3, Millard North, 1:37.27. 100 backstroke: 1, Von Seggern, 56.73. 2, Foley, 57.72. 3, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 59.09. 100 breaststroke: 1, Ella Petrick, MN, 1:05.26. 2, Glandt, 1:06.08. 3, Addisyn Storms, MS, 1:07.02.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Peyton, Hadford, Foley, Hood), 3:29.26 (No. 5 all-time, meet record, betters 3:32.60 by Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2020). 2, Omaha Westside, 3:30.37. 3, Elkhorn, 3:42.38.

River Cities Conference

Boys

Team scoring

Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 445, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 165, South Sioux City 163, Ralston/Omaha Gross 142.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Jack Bender, Aidan Farrell, Caleb Courtney, Blasé Bosilevac), 1:48.42. 200 freestyle: Leon Zhu, Skutt/EMM, 1:47.51. 200 individual medley: Taco Steiner, BTCR, 2:07.20. 50 freestyle: Michael Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 21.77. 1-meter diving: Easton Crouse, Skutt/EMM, 320.30 points. 100 butterfly: Courtney, 55.76. 100 freestyle: Johansen, 49.34. 500 freestyle: Steiner, 5:14.20. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Courtney, Zhu, Bender, Johansen), 1:29.34. 100 backstroke: Bender, 1:01.50. 100 breaststroke: Zhu, 1:04.29. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Johansen, Farrell, Jackson Yaghmour, Zhu), 3:28.92.

Girls

Team scoring

Omaha Duchesne 380, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 301, Ralston/Omaha Gross 196, Omaha Skutt 177, South Sioux City 81.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli (Ingrid Nelson, Grace Swoboda, Grace Farrington, Emery Secrest), 1:54.51. 200 freestyle: Olivia Persing, R/G, 2:06.87. 200 individual medley: Meghan Knier, Skutt, 2:19.54. 50 freestyle: Swoboda, 24.63. 1-meter diving: Sally McClellan, BTCMR, 439.60 points. 100 butterfly: Grace Farrington, BTCMR, 1:03.89. 100 freestyle: Kate Reed, Duchesne, 58.58. 500 freestyle: Knier, 5:28.92. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli (Nelson, Farrington, Secrest, Swoboda), 1:44.46. 100 backstroke: Mila Van Belle, Duchesne, 1:03.19. 100 breaststroke: Swoboda, 1:05.24. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Duchesne (Reed, Maddie Enenbach, Lilly Thayer, Van Belle), 3:55.72.

Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference

Boys

Team scoring

Hastings 298, North Platte 270, Scottsbluff/Gering 182, McCook 175, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 125, Lincoln Northwest 58.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Luke Tegtmeier), 1:46.48. 200 freestyle: Schmid-Sutton, 1:51.22. 200 individual medley: Landon McReynolds, 2:20.45. 50 freestyle: Carter Lipovsky, Hastings, 23.54. 1-meter diving: Caleb Shaw, McCook, 289.95 points. 100 butterfly: Schmid-Sutton, 55.13. 100 freestyle: Lipovsky, 50.95. 500 freestyle: Matt Lauder, Hastings, 5:26.51. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Lauder, Max Faris, Andrew Heckman, Lipovsky), 1:35.17. 100 backstroke: Leibhart, 55.55. 100 breaststroke: Reed Mueller, Beatrice, 1:06.51. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Lauder, Faris, Heckman, Lipovsky), 3:30.20.

Girls

Team scoring

Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 321, Hastings 291, North Platte 206, McCook 164, Scottsbluff/Gering 160, Lincoln Northwest 62.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: McCook (Abby Renner, Emma Graff, Izzy Renner, Leah Spencer), 1:58.71. 200 freestyle: Abbey Fish, Hastings, 1:58.63. 200 individual medley: Jaden Ochsner, Hastings, 2:28.16. 50 freestyle: Dana Sorenson, NP, 25.53. 1-meter diving: Ava Snyder, Beatrice, 433.80 points. 100 butterfly: Abby Lauder, Hastings, 1:04.19. 100 freestyle: Fish, 53.82. 500 freestyle: Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 5:29.90. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Kaitlyn Mousel, Lauder, Izzy Cerveney, Fish), 1:42.22. 100 backstroke: Jaedyn Baxa, Beatrice, 1:04.63. 100 breaststroke: Lauder, 1:11.81. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Mousel, Ochsner, Lauder, Fish), 3:46.54.

