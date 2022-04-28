Omaha Creighton Prep rolls past Papillion-La Vista South

The Omaha Creighton Prep pitcher with the long name made short work of Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday.

Louis Schneckenberger threw four strong innings of relief as the top-ranked Junior Jays posted a 9-3 win at the Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational. Prep moved to 23-5 while the Titans fell to 13-11.

The junior right-hander came on after Papio South had taken a 3-0 lead off Prep starter Grant Wagner, who is coming back from an ankle injury. Schneckenberger held the Titans hitless the rest of the way while striking out seven.

“Louie was dynamite today,” Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “This was his best outing of the year, and he gave us a chance until we started swinging the bats.”

The Junior Jays, who scored a solo run in the bottom of the third, kept building momentum in the top of the fourth. After Schneckenberger struck out the first two batters, Jack Stessman made a diving catch in deep right-center field to end the inning.

“That was a great grab,” Mooney said. “It gave us something to build on.”

Schneckenberger said Stessman’s catch gave the entire team a boost.

“That really got us going,” he said. “It seems like we’re doing some amazing things at the plate and in the field.”

Prep bunched four hits with two Papio South errors to score three in the fourth. The lead grew to 7-3 in the fifth after a solo home run from Coby Hatcher and a two-run homer by No. 9 batter Keegan Holmstrom.

The Junior Jays tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a passed ball and an RBI single by Grant Sommers.

That was more than enough offense for Schneckenberger, who fanned three pinch-hitters in the final inning to lock down the victory.

“We played well early in the game,” Titans coach Bill Lynam said. “But once they grabbed the lead, we kind of rolled over.”

Prep has been on its own roll lately, especially on offense. The Junior Jays are averaging 13 runs over their last five games.

“It was a hitter’s day with that wind blowing out,” Lynam said. “They took advantage of it a lot more than we did.”

The Titans were held to just one hit, a second-inning double by Harrison Hurst. They scored two runs as the result of double steals and another on an infield throwing error.

The eight-team, three-day tournament that began Thursday includes the top four ranked teams in the state – Prep, Millard South, Millard West and Lincoln East.

“It’s a tough tourney,” Lynam said. “You have to play your best every game, and we came up short today.”

Papillion-La Vista South (13-11).....021 000 0—3 1 3

Omaha Creighton Prep (23-5).........001 332 x—9 14 2

W: Schneckenberger. L: Ripple. 2B: PLVS, Hurst; CP, Sommers, C. Hatcher, Peterson. HR: CP, C. Hatcher, Holmstrom.

