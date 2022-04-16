Omaha Creighton Prep soccer defeats Gretna in a shootout

A match made for Morrison ended Saturday with a skid-stopping save.

Two days after falling from the top spot in the ratings, Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep outlasted new No. 1 Gretna, hanging on while playing down a man for the final 52 minutes before winning a shootout for a 2-1 victory.

The Junior Jays won 3-2 in penalties, bouncing back after dropping their last two. Three-straight losses hadn’t happened in the program in at least 20 years.

“I don’t think they wanted to avoid three in a row,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said, “I just think they saw a need to really calibrate.”

A scoreless first half gave way to a flurry of momentum swings after the break.

Prep got on the board first when Simon Metcalf converted on a penalty kick a little less than five minutes into the second half.

The celebration was short-lived, though, as defender Brady Bragg was shown a second yellow three minutes later, putting the Junior Jays at a disadvantage.

Gretna made it hurt when Brett Perkins tucked a free kick from the top of the box low and left for an equalizer with 23 minutes to play.

Both teams had clean looks at a winner in regulation, and a pair of overtimes didn’t lack opportunities, either.

Prep keeper Thomas Dervin then stopped two attempts, including the final try of the shootout, to lift his team to the win.

The senior stayed home on the try from Gretna’s Maguire Perkins, pouncing on the shot to his right for the clinching save.

“His stutter step gets you a little bit,” Dervin said. “But then he just kind of leaned into it, and it was an easy read.”

It set off a celebration that made it very apparent that Saturday’s win was a big one for the Junior Jays.

“When you have kids like this that have lost two, and they take it very personally ... they feel like they’re carrying the weight of Prep soccer forever,” Hoover said. “I think that’s a lot of pressure.”

Hoover pointed to the way his team responded after going down a man for over half of the match.

“Playing with ten guys, I was very impressed with our guys staying focused and not giving into emotion,” he said. “The word gritty is overused, but that was it. You just hope you have the competitors who take that challenge and rise to it. And they did today.”

Gretna was playing for the first time since winning the Metro Conference tournament on Wednesday, beating fifth-ranked Omaha Bryan and No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals and title match, respectively.

Prep entered Saturday’s match coming off back-to-back losses to the two, something Dervin said gave the Junior Jays a sense of hunger.

“We’re still hungry,” he said. “We want the state championship.”

Gretna (11-2)..................................0 1 0 0 0—1

At Omaha Creighton Prep (10-2).....0 1 0 0 1—2

GOALS: G, Brett Perkins; OCP, Simon Metcalf.

OCP wins shootout 3-2.

