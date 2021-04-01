Omaha Creighton Prep soccer defeats South Sioux City

A late score snapped an early skid for Omaha Creighton Prep.
Sebastian Miller netted the winner in the 79th minute, giving the Class A No. 3 Junior Jays a 1-0 win over South Sioux City, ranked seventh in Class B.
The win helped Prep (4-2) avoid a third-consecutive loss after it dropped back-to-back matches to Omaha South and Omaha Skutt, the top-ranked teams in Classes A & B, respectively. The Junior Jays haven’t lost three total matches in a regular season since 2015.
Next up for Prep is a Monday trip to Millard South, before the Metro Conference tournament begins Wednesday.
Omaha Creighton Prep (4-2)...0 1—1
At South Sioux City (1-5)........0 0—0
GOALS: OCP, Sebastian Miller.