Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers post all-time performances while winning Maroon and Gold title

MINNEAPOLIS — Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers posted six performances that made The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts Saturday while winning the Maroon and Gold Invitational’s Gold Division title.

The Junior Jays scored 669 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Minnetonka (503) and seven more of Minnesota’s best high school squads in the competition at the University of Minnesota’s Freeman Aquatics Center.

Missouri recruit John Watson led Prep with a first and second place finish in his individual events and a pair of fast times to help two of the Junior Jays relay teams touch first.

Watson took the season lead in the 200-yard freestyle and landed at No. 7 all-time with a second-place finish of 1:39.82, a time that is 2.38 seconds faster than the next best time of the 2022-23 campaign.

He then moved from No. 6 all-time to No. 4 by winning the 500 freestyle in 4:34.78. Minutes later Watson anchored Prep’s winning 200 freestyle relay team to a win in 1:23.95, a mark that ties the Junior Jays for No. 4 all-time with Elkhorn’s 2022 squad. Watson’s anchor split was 20.29.

Watson topped off his busy day swimming the leadoff leg for Prep’s winning 400 free relay quartet that won in a season-best 3:08.52. The leadoff split for the nation’s No. 63-ranked recruit was 46.26, a time that puts Watson at No. 2 on the season leaders list.

Prep now leads the state in all three relays after opening the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. William Clark, Drayton Beber, Henry Dvorak and TJ Nissen won in 1:32.77, a time that puts Prep at No. 9 all-time.

Dvorak, Nissen and Beber were the other three swimmers on Prep’s 200 free relay squad. Watson was joined by Liam O’Hanlon, Ryan Mendlick and Nate Finnegan on the 400 free team.

The Junior Jays B and C relay quartets also swam times that would place them high on the season leaders lists. Prep’s B 200 medley team would rank sixth and the C squad ninth. Both of Prep’s freestyle relay teams would be No. 4 in the state while the 200 free C team would be No. 8 and the 400 free C team would rank ninth.

Beber and Dvorak also had all-time Top 10 swims in one of their individual events. Beber finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 56.06, which puts him at No. 8 all-time. Dvorak won the 100 butterfly in 49.77 to debut at No. 10 all-time.

Maroon and Gold Invitational, Gold Division

Team scoring

Omaha Creighton Prep 669, Minnetonka 503, Breck Blake 478, Eden Prairie 407, Wayzata 374, Edina 316.5, Prior Lake 303, Chanhassen-Chaska 234.5, Eagan 192.

Omaha Creighton Prep top finishers

200-yard medley relay: 1, Prep A (William Clark, Drayton Beber, Henry Dvorak, TJ Nissen), 1:32.77 (No. 9 all-time); 5, Prep B (Nate Finnegan, Cameron Newton, Evan Niemeyer, Liam O’Hanlon), 1:38.47; 10, Prep C (Thomas Sewell, Colin Schneider, Tyler Evans, Connor Liekhus), 1:40.58. 200 freestyle: 2, John Watson, 1:39.82 (No. 7 all-time); 5, Ryan Mendlick, 1:45.41. 200 individual medley: 2, Beber, 1:53.15; 3, Finnegan, 1:54.47; 5, Clark, 1:55.73. 50 freestyle: 5, Nissen, 21.92; 7, Liekhus, 22.25. 1-meter diving: 1, Paul Mathews, 450.45 points. 100 butterfly: 1, Dvorak, 49.77 (No. 10 all-time); 4, Niemeyer, 52.28. 100 freestyle: 4, Liekhus, 48.42; 5, O’Hanlon, 48.45; 6, Lucas Becker, 48.89. 500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:34.78 (No. 4 all-time); 4, Mendlick, 4:51.27; 8, Austin Lewis, 4:58.07. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Prep A (Dvorak, Nissen, Beber, Watson), 1:23.95 (tie for No. 4 all-time); 4, Prep B (O’Hanlon, Liekhus, Niemeyer, Mendlick), 1:28.72; 11, Prep C (Newton, Sewell, Colin Schneider, Austin Lewis), 1:31.72. 100 backstroke: 3, Finnegan, 52.51; 6, Dvorak, 53.15. 100 breaststroke: 2, Beber, 56.06 (No. 8 all-time); 3, Clark, 58.02; 10, Newton, 1:02.52. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Prep A (Watson, O’Hanlon, Mendlick, Finnegan), 3:08.52; 8, Prep B (Niemeyer, Nissen, Sewell, Clark), 3:16.12; 13, Prep C (Newton, Lewis, Evans, Schneider), 3:27.35.