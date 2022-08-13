Omaha Creighton Prep team suffers first loss at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) suffered its first loss Saturday at the American Legion World Series, falling to Midland (Michigan) 3-1.

The Junior Jays (42-13) are 1-1 in pool play and will play their final first-round game Sunday at 3 p.m. against Chesapeake (Virginia).

Five Points Bank scored its only run in the fifth inning. Jack Stessman walked and eventually came home on a wild pitch.

Midland moved to 2-0 in the Stars Division of the eight-team tournament.

