BASEBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep team suffers first loss at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) suffered its first loss Saturday at the American Legion World Series, falling to Midland (Michigan) 3-1.

The Junior Jays (42-13) are 1-1 in pool play and will play their final first-round game Sunday at 3 p.m. against Chesapeake (Virginia).

Five Points Bank scored its only run in the fifth inning. Jack Stessman walked and eventually came home on a wild pitch.

Midland moved to 2-0 in the Stars Division of the eight-team tournament.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

