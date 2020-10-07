Omaha Creighton Prep tennis wins Metro Conference tournament title

For weeks, Metro Conference tennis coaches believed the league tournament would be up for grabs as a handful of teams liked their chances of claiming the title.

That's how the tournament played out Wednesday at Koch Tennis Center.

"This is the closest I've seen," Creighton Prep coach Jerry Kowal said. "Usually it's a two-team race, maybe three. We'd never seen a four-team race."

Thanks to victories in both doubles brackets, the Junior Jays won that team battle, finishing with 23 points. Omaha Westside was second with 22, Papillion-La Vista was next with 21. Elkhorn South, runner-up to Prep in both doubles, was fourth with 16.

The day's final match was No. 1 doubles, which went to a third-set tiebreaker and decided the team race. Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson and Max Jordan, playing their first tournament together this fall because of an injury, won the second set 6-2, but Prep's Timothy Chase and Shan Ramachandran regained control in the 10-point tiebreak.

Prep won the first four points and eight of the first nine. Chase served out the final two points in a 10-3 victory.

Prep's Nick Huang and Josh Morales won No. 2 doubles 6-2, 7-5.