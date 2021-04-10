Omaha Creighton Prep to face Millard North for Metro Conference soccer title

And then there were two — just not the two most probably anticipated.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and tenth-ranked Millard North both avenged recent losses in Saturday’s semifinals of the boys Metro Conference soccer tournament.

The unexpected duo will meet Monday in the 7:30 p.m. championship match at Omaha South after weekend wins over top five opponents.

Prep reversed fortunes against top-ranked Omaha South, getting two goals in the first overtime and holding on for a 2-1 win.

South, which entered Saturday unbeaten, had won the previous two meetings with its rival in a shootout — once in the 2019 state final and again two weeks ago.

“That was fun,” Prep interim coach Steve Monzu said. “And no PKs. Finally!”

That didn’t mean there wasn’t drama, though.

Sophomore Max Matthies scored 21 seconds into the extra session, converting a quick buildup from the kickoff for the match’s first goal.

Just over six minutes later, Cade Glogowski doubled the lead when he got to a perfect free kick from the right side and directed it in.

“Obviously that one was really important,” Monzu said.