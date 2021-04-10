Omaha Creighton Prep to face Millard North for Metro Conference soccer title

And then there were two — just not the two most probably anticipated.
Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and tenth-ranked Millard North both avenged recent losses in Saturday’s semifinals of the boys Metro Conference soccer tournament.
The unexpected duo will meet Monday in the 7:30 p.m. championship match at Omaha South after weekend wins over top five opponents.
Prep reversed fortunes against top-ranked Omaha South, getting two goals in the first overtime and holding on for a 2-1 win.
South, which entered Saturday unbeaten, had won the previous two meetings with its rival in a shootout — once in the 2019 state final and again two weeks ago.
“That was fun,” Prep interim coach Steve Monzu said. “And no PKs. Finally!”
That didn’t mean there wasn’t drama, though.
Sophomore Max Matthies scored 21 seconds into the extra session, converting a quick buildup from the kickoff for the match’s first goal.
Just over six minutes later, Cade Glogowski doubled the lead when he got to a perfect free kick from the right side and directed it in.
“Obviously that one was really important,” Monzu said.
That’s because South’s Wawa Palga made things interesting when he found the back of the net from the top of the box in the 89th minute.
The Packers kept the pressure on in the second overtime, but couldn’t generate an equalizer opportunity.
“They had a lot more attack in the second half,” Monzu said. “We just kind of weathered it.”
For Monzu, who is leading the Junior Jays while head coach Tom Hoover is out with COVID, it was nice to see the offensive payoff.
“We switched formations late in the game to get more offense, and they just clicked,” Monzu said. “We started to get a lot more attack. It gave us some energy, and (we) saw what happens when we get the ball off our foot. It created some chances.”
It was Prep’s eighth one-score game, and its sixth time playing overtime through ten matches. One of those includes a 2-1 overtime win over Monday night opponent Millard North in late March.
“They’re going to be ready,” Monzu told the team when the other semifinal score was revealed. “They’re going to want it.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3).....0 0 2 0—2
Omaha South (10-1)..................0 0 1 0—1
GOALS: OCP, Max Matthies, Caden Glogowski; OS, Wawa Palga.
Millard North 1, Gretna 0
Sophomore Steven Esquivel scored the lone goal midway through the first half and Millard North beat the same fourth-ranked Gretna it had lost to on Monday.
“I knew we were close, we just had to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Mustang coach Sandro DeAngelis said.
In its three losses this season — by a combined three goals — the Mustangs have given up penalty kicks in each.
But on Saturday the defense provided a lift and Esquivel, who DeAngelis said had spent weeks on junior varsity this season, provided enough offense.
“Talk about a kid that learned the hard way,” DeAngelis said. “Talk about a wonderful young man that didn’t pout, didn’t complain. And today he’s the hero.”
The Mustangs, who avenged another loss in knocking off No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South in Friday night’s quarterfinals, are now one win away from a conference championship for the first time since xxxx.
Millard North (7-3)....1 0—1
At Gretna (11-1)........0 0—0
GOALS: MN, Steven Esquivel.