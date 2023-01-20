Omaha Creighton Prep use first-half swing to defeat rival Omaha Central

Omaha Creighton Prep used a seven-point swing late in the first half, resulting from Omaha Central having six players on the court, to tie the game and the state's No. 2 team went on to defeat its rival 48-44.

Central's violation negated a made 3-pointer and also was a technical foul. Joey Rieschl made the two free throws and PJ Newbill dunked on the ensuing possession.

Rieschl led Prep (11-5) with 15 points.

Central fell behind 46-35 halfway through the fourth quarter, then scored the next nine points. Awit Mamer's basket made it 46-44 with 8 seconds left. Two Rieschl free throws soon after restored a two-possession lead.