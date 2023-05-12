A funny hop and some serious insurance have Omaha Creighton Prep back in the state finals.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays got goals six minutes apart in the second half, then held off a late surge from second-ranked Lincoln Southwest for a 2-1 win in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament Friday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

It puts Prep into Tuesday’s 8 p.m. title match, where top-ranked Gretna — Class A’s defending champion — will be waiting.

“Just so much,” Junior Jays coach Tom Hoover said of the monster match-up in the final. “I mean, so much fun. They are on top of their form right now.”

The same can be said about his team, which won its ninth straight match after a 4-6 start to the season.

Tommy Pisasale’s long free kick in the 62nd minute skipped in front of Southwest keeper Dylan Beiermann and scooted in to give Prep a lead.

“I wanted it on goal. I don’t know if necessarily where I put it is where I was aiming for, but I wanted it on frame,” Pisasale said. “If the goalie coughs it up, we have people rebounding. It’s a hard place to chip a ball in, so I thought it would be my best shot to put it in on goal and my teammate Brody Brakke was like ‘just shoot it, see what happens.’”

What happened was a Junior Jays lead that they wouldn’t give up. Hoover said the senior — one of 15 on the Prep roster — takes most of the team’s free kicks and corners because of his ability to put a little extra something on his left-footed strikes.

“He can put a ball in pretty well,” Hoover said.

Hoover’s bunch added what would be an important second goal less than six minutes later when Owen Glowgowski took a slip pass from fellow senior Max Matthies and deposited it for his second of the tournament.

It stood up as the winner after Southwest pulled one back late on Lane Kruse’s 21st of the season in the 75th minute.

The Silver Hawks pushed for an equalizer, but couldn’t overcome the two-score deficit down the stretch.

“We just told the guys ‘at this level with this competition, you switch off and you make one small mistake, that can make the difference between moving on and going home,’” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “And unfortunately we made two in succession and we had too big of a hole to dig out of.”

For Prep, a spot in the championship match for the first time since 2019, which was its seventh finals appearance in nine seasons.

While most on the outside may have counted the Junior Jays out after its rough start, a stretch that saw them playing with as many as five starters out to injury, both Hoover and Pisasale said those within the program never stopped believing.

“We had confidence the whole year, even when we were 4-6,” Pisasale said. “We knew we could get out of that. Everyone stayed positive, our captains kept us uplifted throughout the struggles that we had. So to get back, it’s amazing.”

Prep and Gretna split a pair of regular-season meetings, with the former winning 1-0 early in the season and the latter returning the favor two weeks later in the Metro Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Lincoln Southwest (14-4) 0 1 - 1

Omaha Creighton Prep (13-6) 0 2 - 2

GOALS: LSW, Lane Kruse; OCP, Tommy Pisasale, Owen Glogowski.

