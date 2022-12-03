Omaha Creighton Prep, Westside girls take home titles at Omaha Burke Invitational

Omaha Creighton Prep and the Omaha Westside girls won the team titles Saturday at the Omaha Burke Swimming and Diving Invitational.
The Junior Jays won six of the eight individual events and all three relays while finishing with a team score of 478.5 points. Elkhorn was second with 229.
John Watson won two individual gold medals for Prep, touching first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.09) and 500 free (4:44.94). Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael’s Michael Johansen won the 50 free in 22.36 and tied Prep’s Liam O’Hanlon for first in the 100 free (48.57).
Omaha Westside used its depth to defeat Omaha Marian 383-333.5 to win the girls championship. The Warriors had just one individual champion — Kate Stevens in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.41 — while Crusaders swimmers won six individual events and all three relays.
Marian had a pair of swimmers win two events apiece. Easton Glandt won the 200 individual medley (2:12.64) and the 100 freestyle (54.80) while Josie Hood led the way in the 50 free (24.63) and 500 free (5:12.18).
Boys Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 478.5, Elkhorn 229, Omaha Westside 172, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 132.5, Omaha Central 97, Omaha Burke 96, Bellevue West 76, Gretna 38. Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Creighton Prep (William Clark, Dray Beber, Henry Dvorak, Liam O’Hanlon), 1:37.09. 200 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 1:44.43. 200 individual medley: Beber, 1:57.31. 50 freestyle: Michael Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.36. 1-meter diving: Zach Shaddy, BW, 443.70 points. 100 butterfly: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 51.94. 100 freestyle: Liam O’Hanlon, Prep, and Johansen, 48.57. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:44.94. 200 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Beber, Nate Finnegan, Watson), 1:27.19. 100 backstroke: Dvorak, 53.90. 100 breaststroke: Beber, 1:00.02. 400 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep (Watson, O’Hanlon, Clark, Ryan Mendlick), 3:15.37.
Girls Team scoring: Omaha Westside 383, Omaha Marian 333.5, Elkhorn 189, Omaha Burke 131, Omaha Duchesne 104, Gretna 90, Omaha Central 56, Omaha Skutt 35, Bellevue West 26, Bellevue East 2. Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Marian (Lauryn Kounovsky, Alaria Hadford, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:52.38. 200 freestyle: Kate Stevens, Westside, 1:57.41. 200 individual medley: Easton Glandt, Marian, 2:12.64. 50 freestyle: Hood, 24.63. 1-meter diving: Macy Santoni, Burke, 386.55 points. 100 butterfly: Meredith Peyton, Marian, 59.08. 100 freestyle: Glandt, 54.80. 500 freestyle: Hood, 5:12.18. 200 freestyle relay: Marian (Foley, Peyton, Hadford, Glandt (1:39.81). 100 backstroke: Foley, 59.51. 100 breaststroke: Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 1:10.46. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian Peyton, Glandt, Foley, Hood), 3:36.14.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state swimming championships
From left: Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Teresa Cavanaugh, Gracie Cunningham, and Olivia Dendinger cheer with Elizabeth Ford (in water) after the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Swimmers warm-up before the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern reacts to winning the 100 Yard Butterfly during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Millard North's Kalvin Hahn swims the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston reacts to winning the 50 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson swims in the 200 Yard IM during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Nathan Finnegan swims in the 200 Yard IM during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims the 100 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek, left and Mason Schroeder celebrate a win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek swims the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek starts the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray swims the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray swims the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray, left, hugs Omaha Marian's Katy Foley after Murray won the 100 Yard Backstroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday. Foley came in 2nd.
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
From left: Fremont coaches Shea Ahrens, Caden White,JJ Pelikan and David Struble shout to their swimmer during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger swims the 100 Yard Breaststroke during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Omaha Westside's Jack Ellison reacts to winning the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods swims the 500 Yard Freestyle during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates a win in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay during the finals of Nebraska state swimming at the UNL Natatorium on Saturday.
