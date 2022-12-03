Omaha Creighton Prep, Westside girls take home titles at Omaha Burke Invitational

Omaha Creighton Prep and the Omaha Westside girls won the team titles Saturday at the Omaha Burke Swimming and Diving Invitational.

The Junior Jays won six of the eight individual events and all three relays while finishing with a team score of 478.5 points. Elkhorn was second with 229.

John Watson won two individual gold medals for Prep, touching first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.09) and 500 free (4:44.94). Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael’s Michael Johansen won the 50 free in 22.36 and tied Prep’s Liam O’Hanlon for first in the 100 free (48.57).

Omaha Westside used its depth to defeat Omaha Marian 383-333.5 to win the girls championship. The Warriors had just one individual champion — Kate Stevens in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.41 — while Crusaders swimmers won six individual events and all three relays.

Marian had a pair of swimmers win two events apiece. Easton Glandt won the 200 individual medley (2:12.64) and the 100 freestyle (54.80) while Josie Hood led the way in the 50 free (24.63) and 500 free (5:12.18).

Boys

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 478.5, Elkhorn 229, Omaha Westside 172, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 132.5, Omaha Central 97, Omaha Burke 96, Bellevue West 76, Gretna 38.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Creighton Prep (William Clark, Dray Beber, Henry Dvorak, Liam O’Hanlon), 1:37.09. 200 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 1:44.43. 200 individual medley: Beber, 1:57.31. 50 freestyle: Michael Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.36. 1-meter diving: Zach Shaddy, BW, 443.70 points. 100 butterfly: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 51.94. 100 freestyle: Liam O’Hanlon, Prep, and Johansen, 48.57. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:44.94. 200 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Beber, Nate Finnegan, Watson), 1:27.19. 100 backstroke: Dvorak, 53.90. 100 breaststroke: Beber, 1:00.02. 400 freestyle relay: Creighton Prep (Watson, O’Hanlon, Clark, Ryan Mendlick), 3:15.37.

Girls

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 383, Omaha Marian 333.5, Elkhorn 189, Omaha Burke 131, Omaha Duchesne 104, Gretna 90, Omaha Central 56, Omaha Skutt 35, Bellevue West 26, Bellevue East 2.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Marian (Lauryn Kounovsky, Alaria Hadford, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:52.38. 200 freestyle: Kate Stevens, Westside, 1:57.41. 200 individual medley: Easton Glandt, Marian, 2:12.64. 50 freestyle: Hood, 24.63. 1-meter diving: Macy Santoni, Burke, 386.55 points. 100 butterfly: Meredith Peyton, Marian, 59.08. 100 freestyle: Glandt, 54.80. 500 freestyle: Hood, 5:12.18. 200 freestyle relay: Marian (Foley, Peyton, Hadford, Glandt (1:39.81). 100 backstroke: Foley, 59.51. 100 breaststroke: Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 1:10.46. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian Peyton, Glandt, Foley, Hood), 3:36.14.