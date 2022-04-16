Omaha Creighton Prep wins Metro Conference baseball tournament

The hard part for Omaha Creighton Prep was getting to the final day of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

Once the Junior Jays made it to Saturday, there was no stopping them.

Prep rolled past host Elkhorn South 18-0 in five innings to capture the championship. Earlier in the day, the Junior Jays defeated Bellevue West 13-3 in semifinal action.

In the two games, Prep outscored its opponents 31-3 — and took home the hardware.

"I'm not sure we hit too many balls right at anybody today," Prep coach Pat Mooney said. "We scored a bunch of runs."

Prep's closest call came Friday night in a quarterfinal. The Junior Jays trailed Papillion-La Vista South 7-6 entering the seventh inning but rallied for an 8-7 victory.

The Storm reached the final by defeating top-ranked Millard West 6-5 in their Saturday semifinal, winning on a walk-off balk. But Elkhorn South had little pitching left for the final, and Prep took advantage with two huge innings.

Leading 3-0, the Junior Jays sent 14 to the plate in the third and scored nine. Elkhorn South pitchers contributed to that inning by issuing six walks.

Prep batted around again in the fourth and added six more runs. The recipient of all that offense was starter Jack Everett, who pitched four innings to get the win.

"My job tonight was to stay focused," he said. "And to throw strikes."

Mooney said he liked what he saw from the senior left-hander.

"Jack was really sharp," he said. "He did a nice job."

Jack Thiele, who had the walk-off RBI single Friday against the Titans, had three RBIs for the Junior Jays. Coby Hatcher, Zach Ryan and Elliott Peterson each drove in two.

Elkhorn South coach Brandon Dahl said that despite the lopsided score, he was proud of his team.

"This was our sixth game this week, and we just ran out of pitching," he said. "I told our guys that reaching the final of this tournament is a huge accomplishment."

Everett, who yielded two hits and no runs, said the successful march through the Metro tourney could lead to even better things for Prep.

"We've got a talented team," he said. "If we can get to state, we think we can do some damage."

Omaha Creighton Prep (16-2)....129 60—18 12 0

Elkhorn South (12-5)..................000 00— 0 2 3

W: Everett. L: Hoff. 2B: CP, Peterson.

