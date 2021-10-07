Omaha Creighton Prep wins Metro Conference tennis meet

A perfect day by Omaha Creighton Prep allowed the Junior Jays to pull away for the team title Thursday at the Metro Conference boys tennis meet.
Prep won all four of its matches on the meet's final day — two championship matches, two third-place matches — and finished with 41 points. Omaha Westside, which started the day two points behind Prep, was next with 32.
"They hustled, played well. It's fun to coach these kids," Prep coach Jerry Kowal said.
Prep secured the team title by winning the No. 1 singles and doubles titles.
Senior Zach Kuo improved to 32-0 this season as he rolled past Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop 6-0, 6-3 in the singles final. Kuo quickly established control as he won the first nine games.
"I think he was a little nervous. He wasn't playing like he normally plays," Kuo said of Witkop.
Witkop settled in during the second set, but he never was able to break Kuo's serve.
"I thought I served well today," said Kuo, who is expected to be the No. 1 seed for next week's Class A state meet. "It's sort of a weapon I like to rely on."
Prep's doubles team worked harder for its title. For the second straight match, twins Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran dropped the opening set. But like they did against Millard North in Wednesday's semifinals, the Ramachandrans rallied to win the second set and a third-set tiebreaker. This time, Prep downed Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler, 5-7, 6-4, 10-2.
"When push comes to shove in tiebreakers, they really step it up," Kowal said of the Ramachandrans, who are 5-1 in tiebreakers this season. "They are true competitors."
Very little separated the teams through the first two sets. Westside broke Prep's serve to win the first set, then Nathan Ramachandran served out the second set. But Prep won the first five points of the tiebreak and was in control the rest of the way.
The other two divisions also were decided by third-set tiebreakers. Westside's Josh Rosenblatt edged top-seeded Jonathon Sabirianov 10-8 in a tiebreaker at 2 singles, while Elkhorn South's Gabe Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma stormed back from a second-set deficit to outlast Westside's Zev Gordman and Thomas Pate 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Results
Team scores: Creighton Prep 41, Omaha Westside 32, Elkhorn South 28, Millard North 22, Bellevue West 21.5, Papio South 19, Papillion-La Vista 13, Millard West 11.5, Bellevue East 9, Gretna 7, Omaha Central 6, Millard South 5, Omaha Bryan 2.5, Omaha Northwest 2, Omaha South 2, Omaha Burke 1.5, Omaha North 1.5, Omaha Benson 0.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, CP, def. Jeremiah Witkop, BW, 6-0, 6-3. 3, Ian Lewis, PS, def. Andrew Nelson, ES, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
No. 2 singles: 1, Josh Rosenblatt, OW, def. Jonathan Sabirianov, MN, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8. 3, Josh Morales, CP, def. Daniel Brocaille, PS, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles: Nathan Ramachandran-Shawn Ramachandran, CP, def. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, OW, 5-7, 6-4, 10-2. 3, Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, MN, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles: 1, Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, def. Zev Gordman-Thomas Pate, OW, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7. 3, Nick Huang-Jack Efaw, CP, def. Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW, 6-3, 6-1.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH