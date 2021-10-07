Omaha Creighton Prep wins Metro Conference tennis meet

A perfect day by Omaha Creighton Prep allowed the Junior Jays to pull away for the team title Thursday at the Metro Conference boys tennis meet.

Prep won all four of its matches on the meet's final day — two championship matches, two third-place matches — and finished with 41 points. Omaha Westside, which started the day two points behind Prep, was next with 32.

"They hustled, played well. It's fun to coach these kids," Prep coach Jerry Kowal said.

Prep secured the team title by winning the No. 1 singles and doubles titles.

Senior Zach Kuo improved to 32-0 this season as he rolled past Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop 6-0, 6-3 in the singles final. Kuo quickly established control as he won the first nine games.

"I think he was a little nervous. He wasn't playing like he normally plays," Kuo said of Witkop.

Witkop settled in during the second set, but he never was able to break Kuo's serve.

"I thought I served well today," said Kuo, who is expected to be the No. 1 seed for next week's Class A state meet. "It's sort of a weapon I like to rely on."