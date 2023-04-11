Jack Gillogly went on the fast track to master the curve in the 200 meters.

Two years ago, it wasn’t one of his events at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Last week, Gillogly broke the state record at the Kearney Invitational with a time of 20.92 seconds. It ranks fourth nationally this season.

The Husker signee was ready for a fast time, one that would count, after a 21.08 in the preliminaries. State record performances in the sprints require a wind reading, but a gauge wasn’t brought out until the finals.

“OK, let’s do it again," Gillogly said. “One thing that really did it was I asked my coach what I could do better. He just told me leaning on the curve a little bit more because I hadn’t done it too much the first time.

“So when I was running that’s how I was thinking. That gave me a better start on the second half of the race.”

Two years ago, he was a hurdler, a high jumper. And a basketball player.

“Really, all my life I wanted to play basketball. I was a basketball guy," Gillogly said. “I liked track too. I started in sixth grade, did some random events. Always wanted to high jump.”

After a freshman season scrubbed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he ran the 300 hurdles, high jumped and was in a rotation for the 400 relay.

All he’s kept is the 400 relay once Prep coaches steered him to sprinting. Dan Tietjen said they liked Gillogly’s potential as a hurdler, but Prep had several in front of him. The high jump-hurdles combo also was getting Gillogly banged up.

It was the idea of then-assistant coach Allen Burrell — he’s now football coach at Elkhorn Mount Michael — to work Gillogly as a sprinter.

“He (Burrell) told me going into junior season, ‘You’re done hurdling. You need to sprint. Like that’s your thing,’” Gillogly said. “I went with that.

“It’s kind of funny, because in eighth grade I ran it at the PAL (Parochial Athletic League) super meet and I ran like a 27.5. So in the span of four years, I dropped my time like seven seconds.”

Validation came at the 2022 state meet. Going against Omaha Central’s Jaylen Lloyd, who’s now at Omaha Westside, and Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman, the upstart newbie beat the two future Husker football players — who had marks on the all-time charts — for the Class A win and all-class gold.

“I just thought, I have to get out and really run the curve as hard as I can. Once I got to the straightaway I knew, OK, I got this. This is my strength, so hold on, because we all were pretty even," Gillogly said. “It definitely sparked some confidence. Because I knew I could do it but to actually like do it was definitely a boost going into summer.

His confidence — and college stock — increased by placing fifth at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon a month later. It was further validation that he could compete with the elite.

“I kept seeing all these times from like guys in Texas and guys in the South who really take track seriously down there," he said. “OK, I guess maybe these Nebraska boys, we're not too bad, you know? It just proved to me that I could keep going with this.”

Tietjen calls him “a track guy.” His success? “Well, sometimes it just clicks with kids.”

Gillogly works diligently on his mechanics. He has a push from within the team. Notre Dame-bound A.J. Jones has the school record in the 100 and is close to being among the state’s top 10 all-time in the 200 for electronic timing.

John Pargo and future North Dakota State football player Marty Brown joined them to break the school record in the 400 relay on a cool March day at the Ron Park Millard North Relays in a hand-held time that converts to 42.04 seconds.

That record was from the 1987 state meet, when future Division I football players Ricky Davis (Stanford) and George Achola (NU) were on the quartet with Marcus Anderson and Jim Mullen.

“These guys are a little differently geared than they were," said Lynn Groff, who’s seen both while involved in the Prep track program for 54 years.

“The sprint program is conducive to running fast. They’re doing all the modern stuff we stole from Russia.”

Prep’s on-campus track is archaic. A cinder surface.

But for the first time, and Gillogly and Tietjen believe it’s helping with speed work, the Junior Jays have opportunities to work out on an all-weather track. It’s at all-girls school Omaha Marian, which unveils its athletic complex renovations Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tietjen said he sends his upperclassmen over there a couple times a week.

Gillogly’s next meet is the Kansas Relays on Friday and Saturday. He’ll compete in the 100 and 400 — the 200 is not an event — and the 400 relay.

In five weeks, he’ll be looking to defend his title at Burke Stadium. He could be running against Lloyd and Coleman again. Lloyd is still out with an injury from football season. Coleman missed the Kearney meet.

“For sure, that would be a show," Gillogly said. “Hopefully some faster times than what I ran at Kearney.”​