Omaha Creighton Prep's Luke Strako wins Metro Conference golf tournament

Luke Strako’s Metro Conference title Wednesday came with a tad of poetic justice.

It took two extra holes for the Omaha Creighton Prep senior to defeat Omaha Westside sophomore Jackson Benge, but Strako had been on the other side of a playoff earlier this year.

In his first start of the season, Strako lost a playoff at Oak Hills Country Club to an improbable chip-in birdie.

“He deserved it after what happened at Oak Hills," Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Strako and Benge, with 71s, were the only ones to better Benson Park’s par of 72 as the spring-long gales returned while they were playing the back nine.

“The front nine I thought was pretty easy, not too windy," Strako said. “Then about halfway through the back nine, it started to pick up a lot. So coming in was a little tricky, but I was able to get the job done.”

Strako hits it long. On the 18th hole, he was hitting downwind on the uphill 330-yarder. He might have driven the green had the ball not glanced off a golf bag from the group ahead of him putting out. He two-putted from the fringe for his birdie.

Prep won the team title with a 296 score for four golfers, seven strokes better than for runner-up Westside. Zac McCormack shot par to be third, with Kingston Solomon shooting 76, Teddy Petersen 77 and Connor Steichen 77.

Results

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 296, Omaha Westside 303, Gretna 310, Elkhorn South 311, Millard West 323, Millard North 328, Papillion-LV 339, Bellevue West 346, Papillion-LV South 347, Millard South 351, Omaha North 372 Omaha Burke 375, Omaha Central 385, Bellevue East 406, Omaha Northwest 465, Omaha Bryan 472.

Individual leaders (ties broken by playoff): 1, Luke Strako, OCP, 71. 2, Jackson Benge, OW, 71. 3, Zac McCormack, OCP, 72. 4, Nolan Johnson, G, 74. 5, Andrew Whittaker, ES, 75. 6, Jack Musil, ES, 75. 7, Colby Brown, OW, 76. 8, Kingston Solomon, OCP, 76. 9, Connor Steichen, OCP, 77. 10, Beau Petersen, G, 77. 11, Teddy Petersen, OCP, 77. 12, Chase Kroeger, OW, 78. 13, Jack Davis, OW, 78. 14, Jackson Mann, PLV, 78. 15, Adam Hahn, MW, 79.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.