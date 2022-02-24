 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWIMMING AND DIVING

Omaha Creighton Prep's Paul Mathews win Nebraska state boys diving title

LINCOLN — Paul Mathews of Omaha Creighton Prep won the Nebraska high school 1-meter boys diving championship Thursday with a score of 461.50 at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Mathews is the fifth Junior Jays diver to win a state championship and the first since Joe Rynes in 2001. Mathews edged Papillion-La Vista's Landon Orth, who finished at 456.85 after entering the competition as the season-long leader in the event.

David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X finished with 453.00 points, edging Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy for third. Shaddy, who led after eight dives, was fourth with 444.35.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

