Omaha Creighton Prep's Paul Mathews win Nebraska state boys diving title

LINCOLN — Paul Mathews of Omaha Creighton Prep won the Nebraska high school 1-meter boys diving championship Thursday with a score of 461.50 at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Mathews is the fifth Junior Jays diver to win a state championship and the first since Joe Rynes in 2001. Mathews edged Papillion-La Vista's Landon Orth, who finished at 456.85 after entering the competition as the season-long leader in the event.

David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X finished with 453.00 points, edging Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy for third. Shaddy, who led after eight dives, was fourth with 444.35.

