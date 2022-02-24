Omaha Creighton Prep's Paul Mathews win Nebraska state boys diving title

LINCOLN — Paul Mathews of Omaha Creighton Prep won the Nebraska high school 1-meter boys diving championship Thursday with a score of 461.50 at the Devaney Center natatorium.
Mathews is the fifth Junior Jays diver to win a state championship and the first since Joe Rynes in 2001. Mathews edged Papillion-La Vista's Landon Orth, who finished at 456.85 after entering the competition as the season-long leader in the event.
David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X finished with 453.00 points, edging Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy for third. Shaddy, who led after eight dives, was fourth with 444.35.
Photos: Nebraska state diving championships 2022
Lincoln Southeast's Eve Nelson competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Nelson placed third in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Lainey Woodward hugs one of her coaches, Peter Charles, after winning the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A multiple exposure photograph as Millard West's Ellie Fulcher competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Amelia Ward competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Lainey Woodward smiles after seeing her score on the final dive of the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Runner-up, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli's Sally McClellan, facing, hugs winner Millard West's Lainey Woodward following the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Lainey Woodward competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Woodward won the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ellie Fulcher competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Caroline Phelan competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Phelan placed sixth in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Nettie Knapton competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Knapton placed fifth in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Hailey Eriksen competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ellie Fulcher competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Nettie Knapton competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Knapton placed fifth in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Macy Santoni competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Santoni placed fourth in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Schmit placed seventh in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ellie Fulcher competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Caroline Phelan competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. Phelan placed sixth in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli's Sally McClellan competes in the NSAA girls state diving championship in Lincoln on Thursday. McClellan placed second in the meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
