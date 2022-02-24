Omaha Creighton Prep's Paul Mathews wins Nebraska state boys diving title

LINCOLN — His lead going into the final dive Thursday was 1.55 points, and Omaha Creighton Prep junior Paul Mathews had been battling the entire meet with Papillion-La Vista South’s Landon Orth, David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue West’s Zach Shaddy.

After losing his lead to Shaddy on the eighth dive, just before the second break, Mathews plotted his comeback. He regained the lead with his ninth dive and never trailed again.

Mathews stuck an inward 2½ for 46.50 points to give him the boys state title by a 461.50-456.85 margin over Orth, who entered the meet as the top seed. Hatt wasn’t far behind, finishing third at 453.00. Shaddy was fourth at 444.35.

Not bad for someone who finished 21st and didn’t make it past the first cut at the 2021 state meet. Mathews said that motivated him the past 12 months.

“After the first round of the finals, I thought to myself that it’s really becoming a reality,” he said. “After my reverse 2½, that was big points. That’s when I told myself, ‘Let’s keep going.’”

All four held the lead at least once at the Devaney Center natatorium as the competition turned into a four-person race by the first break. Hatt, Orth, Mathews and Shaddy were the only four to score more than 200 points on their first five dives.

Hatt and Orth were separated by 0.15 points while Mathews had a 1.20-point lead over Shaddy for third place.

The next three dives shook up the leaderboard: Shaddy replaced Hatt, who dropped to fourth, with an eight-dive score of 340.05. Mathews, who led by 20 points after a 58.50 on his seventh dive, moved into second, 9.20 points behind Shaddy.

“I always want to be the last diver, but I knew he had the last shot,” Mathews said of Orth. “It didn’t go as well as it did in practice, but coming out of the water I knew it would be really close.”

Orth’s final dive netted 43.40; he needed a 48.05 to pass Mathews for gold.

Mathews is the first Junior Jay diver since 2001, and fifth in school history, to win a state title.

He also said he is the second Black diver in state history to win a title. His club coach and the person who recruited him to try the sport, Peter Charles, is the other. Charles won the 1993 and 1994 titles at Bellevue West.

Hatt is a sophomore and the other three are juniors, so they could wage another battle at the 2023 state meet. That also will give Mathews a chance to duplicate the accomplishment of his coach, though he’s only been competing in the sport for 2½ years.

“I was sportless there for a while, and Peter found me,” Mathews said. “I was flipping at an open gym and he said I should give the sport a try.”

Mathews also knows his points are a big boost for Prep’s hopes of winning another state team title. Prep’s streak of 14 straight championships ended last year, when Lincoln Southwest won by 4.5 points.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for them because there’s a lot of competition,” Mathews said. “I will be here the whole weekend.”

Results

1, Paul Mathews, Omaha Creighton Prep, 461.50. 2, Landon Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 456.85. 3, David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 453.00. 4, Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 444.35. 5, Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 404.30. 6, Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 396.80. 7, Seth Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 384.90. 8, Patrick Rathbun, Millard South, 371.90.

