This wasn’t a typical 1 vs. 8 matchup. Omaha Gross was better than its 8-6 record indicated, and it knocked out its district's top seed to reach the state tournament.
In the end, Omaha Duchesne proved to be too much for the Cougars, scoring all of their goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory in the Class B girls state soccer quarterfinals.
“It’s really exciting to do better than we were doing last year,” Clare Quattrocchi said. “I thought we did really good (with) passing and through balls, and having a lot of good crosses and staying calm.”
Goalkeeper Mayse Fritz was locked in from the opening kick for the Cougars, doing everything she could to keep her team in it.
Fritz made a number of key saves in the first half, starting in the sixth minute when she caught and secured the ball off a Duquesne shot inside the box. She made another big save later in the half, deflecting it out for a corner off a clean look for the Cardinals.
Fritz made another pair of saves in the opening minutes of the second half, deflecting the first shot and squeezing the rebound shot to end the chance.
Finally, the constant pressure led to a breakthrough for Duchesne in the 50th minute. Quattrocchi got the ball in the box, maneuvered around Fritz, and placed it just over the outstretched leg of a Cougar defender and into the back of the net.
“We knew if we could get one, we would get it rolling,” Duchesne coach Lauren Mueller said. “And that was huge for (Quattrocchi) because I think she felt it a little bit, the pressure of playing in a state tournament. And for her to step up and get us going was awesome.”
Get it rolling they would, as the Cardinals added a pair of insurance goals to ice the victory. Tatum Vaughan scored while Fritz was briefly sidelined with an injury, and June Mullen scored Duchesne’s third and final goal in the 73rd minute.
Duchesne is headed to the state semifinals where it will meet the winner of the Norris-Bennington match.
“I think we feel really confident,” Mueller said. “Class B has amazing players and great teams, and we’re for sure one of them. So whoever the matchup is, we’ll get ready.”
Nebraska high school boys soccer state tournament bracket, May 10
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4
Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson, left, and Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz collide during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's Grace Linden, left, and Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens battle for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan, left, and June Mullen hug after Tatum's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi, left, and Sophie Owens celebrate Quattrocchi's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor, left, tries to steal the ball from Norris's Grace Kohler during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Lexington's Fernando Casillas (11) kicks the ball into the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21) celebrates a goal as Columbus Scotus' Joshua Bixenmann (03) watches the ball in the back of the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Alex Medina-Perez (5) keeps an eye on the ball as Lexington's Jorgee Zamora-Saenz (21) comes in from the side in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans react to a play in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21), Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) and an official watch as the ball goes out of bounds in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay (10) celebrates his goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Blake Wemhoff (1) walks toward the sideline after a Lexington goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington head coach Joel Lemus watches his team in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Davis Garcia-Corzo (29) gets ahead of Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Edin Lima-Miranda (19) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) and Columbus Scotus' Jacob Rother (18) go after the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Alex Aliano (3) and Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) go after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) smiles after his team's second goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate a goal by Pflaum in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) and Elkhorn North's Luke Grigsby (20) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) plays in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) celebrates his team's first goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Justin Zabawa watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Gavin Dickerson (8) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaben (12) goes after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's William Farrington (0) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans cheer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
