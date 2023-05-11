This wasn’t a typical 1 vs. 8 matchup. Omaha Gross was better than its 8-6 record indicated, and it knocked out its district's top seed to reach the state tournament.

In the end, Omaha Duchesne proved to be too much for the Cougars, scoring all of their goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory in the Class B girls state soccer quarterfinals.

“It’s really exciting to do better than we were doing last year,” Clare Quattrocchi said. “I thought we did really good (with) passing and through balls, and having a lot of good crosses and staying calm.”

Goalkeeper Mayse Fritz was locked in from the opening kick for the Cougars, doing everything she could to keep her team in it.

Fritz made a number of key saves in the first half, starting in the sixth minute when she caught and secured the ball off a Duquesne shot inside the box. She made another big save later in the half, deflecting it out for a corner off a clean look for the Cardinals.

Fritz made another pair of saves in the opening minutes of the second half, deflecting the first shot and squeezing the rebound shot to end the chance.

Finally, the constant pressure led to a breakthrough for Duchesne in the 50th minute. Quattrocchi got the ball in the box, maneuvered around Fritz, and placed it just over the outstretched leg of a Cougar defender and into the back of the net.

“We knew if we could get one, we would get it rolling,” Duchesne coach Lauren Mueller said. “And that was huge for (Quattrocchi) because I think she felt it a little bit, the pressure of playing in a state tournament. And for her to step up and get us going was awesome.”

Get it rolling they would, as the Cardinals added a pair of insurance goals to ice the victory. Tatum Vaughan scored while Fritz was briefly sidelined with an injury, and June Mullen scored Duchesne’s third and final goal in the 73rd minute.

Duchesne is headed to the state semifinals where it will meet the winner of the Norris-Bennington match.

“I think we feel really confident,” Mueller said. “Class B has amazing players and great teams, and we’re for sure one of them. So whoever the matchup is, we’ll get ready.”

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3