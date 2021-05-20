Omaha Duchesne, Norris tied after first day of Class B girls state tennis meet

LINCOLN — Defending champ Omaha Duchesne and surprising Norris are tied for first after the opening day of the Class B meet at Woods Park.

Each had three entries reach Friday's semifinals.

Duchesne's three semifinalists all are top seeds — Meena Satpathy at No. 1 singles lost one game in three matches while Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast (No. 1 doubles) and Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy (No. 2 doubles) also cruised in their matches.

Norris, meanwhile, had its seventh-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Isabel Havel and Georgia Havel reach the semis and its 12th-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Leah Jesske and Ella Schutte reach the quarters. The Titans have the top seed at No. 2 singles.

Duchesne and Norris each have 34 points, following by GICC and McCook with 30 apiece.

Omaha Skutt, which has 24 points, also moved three entries into the semifinals.

Results