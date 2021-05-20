 Skip to main content
Omaha Duchesne, Norris tied after first day of Class B girls state tennis meet
TENNIS

Omaha Duchesne, Norris tied after first day of Class B girls state tennis meet

Omaha Skutt wins class B girls crown

LINCOLN — Defending champ Omaha Duchesne and surprising Norris are tied for first after the opening day of the Class B meet at Woods Park.

Each had three entries reach Friday's semifinals.

Duchesne's three semifinalists all are top seeds — Meena Satpathy at No. 1 singles lost one game in three matches while Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast (No. 1 doubles) and Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy (No. 2 doubles) also cruised in their matches.

Norris, meanwhile, had its seventh-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Isabel Havel and Georgia Havel reach the semis and its 12th-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Leah Jesske and Ella Schutte reach the quarters. The Titans have the top seed at No. 2 singles.

Duchesne and Norris each have 34 points, following by GICC and McCook with 30 apiece.

Omaha Skutt, which has 24 points, also moved three entries into the semifinals. 

Results

Team scoring: Norris 34, Omaha Duchesne 34, Grand Island CC 30, McCook 30, Omaha Skutt 24, York 24, Elkhorn 20, Lincoln Christian 18, Adams Central 16, Bennington 14, Gering 14, Elkhorn North 12, Blair 10, Lexington 8, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 6, Hastings 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Scottsbluff 6, Hershey 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Omaha Gross 4, Omaha Mercy 4, Waverly 4, Ogallala 2, Ralston 2, Alliance 0, Beatrice 0, Crete 0, Holdrege 0, Nebraska City 0, South Sioux City 0, St. Paul 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0.

Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Meena Satpathy, OD, def. Paulina Fornicheva, Elk, 6-1, 6-0; Crystal Craft, Nor, def. Kailee Bailey, Ben, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, def. Kristen Whaley, Ger, 6-1, 6-0; Megan Hodgson, MC, def. Merci Hood, AC, 6-2, 7-5. No. 2 singles: Madeline Starr, Nor, def. Gabrielle Sjostedt, OD, 6-0, 6-1; Molly Looper, LC, def. Eva Behlen, Ben, 6-2, 6-2; Anna Weberg, OS, def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 6-3, 6-1; Joslyn Hammond, MC, def. Paige Schneider, Ger, 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Ina Satpathy-Paulina Gilgenast, OD, def. Mia Golka-Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, 6-0, 6-0; Erin Case-Natalie Rockenbach, York, def. Rebecca Vala-Julia Gates, Elk, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Scarlett Lunning-Quinlan Sullivan, OS, def. Sasha Glenn-Jenna Wiltfong, LC, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; Isabel Havel-Georgia Havel, Nor, def. Olivia Koetter-Elsa Wilcox, MC, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: Abigail Brewster-Bridget Duffy, OD, def. Emmery Huyser-Gracie Weichman, AC, 6-2, 6-0; Addison Legg-Meaghan Rowe, York, def. Bailee Zavala-Jacee Carlow, Nor, 7-5, 7-6 (4); Katlyn Nelson-Breanna Skala, OS, def. Lexi Hauxwell-Emily Kjendal, MC, 6-2, 6-2; Haily Asche-Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Grace Jesske-Paige Willcoxon, EN, 6-1, 6-0.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

