Omaha Duchesne soccer, with a wealth of experience, has lofty goals

While most of the state needed to find its experience on the fly this season, Omaha Duchesne hasn’t had to look far.
The Class B No. 3 Cardinals returned 10 seniors, nine of whom played in the 2019 state tournament. After the 2020 campaign was canceled, that experience has come in handy during an 11-2 start.
“I think we’re playing great soccer right now,” Duchesne coach Lauren Mueller said. “I also think the best is yet to come.”
The sixth-year coach hopes that best comes over the coming weeks, with the regular season ending with the River Cities Conference tournament.
The second-seeded Cardinals open play Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home match against the winner of Monday’s Omaha Mercy-South Sioux City match. Duchesne has wins over both this season, by a combined 15-1.
Get another victory on Tuesday, and a rematch with top-ranked Omaha Skutt could await in Thursday’s championship. The SkyHawks won 4-0 when the two met in late March. A state tournament opener in 2019 also went Skutt’s way, 1-0.
“Skutt has a tremendous amount of talent, and they also work very hard,” Mueller said. “We talk about that a lot on our team — our work ethic. It makes them a very good team. We’d be very excited for that opportunity.
“If we want to be the best, which we do, we have to play the best.”
Outside of that setback to the SkyHawks and an overtime loss to Class A Omaha Central, Mueller’s side has beaten all other comers. Included in that are four wins over other ranked Class B teams.
Mueller credited that large senior class — and pointed to how well they handled the disappointment of last year’s lost season.
“They’re just phenomenal,” Mueller said. “There’s some extremely talented soccer players, but they’re equally great leaders and phenomenal young women.”
That group includes forward Madison Smith, who has 16 goals and six assists, both team highs. On the other end, senior keeper Jayna Petty has six shutouts and has given up five goals in the Cardinals’ 11 wins.
Duchesne will be without senior Maggie Dowd this week, though. The team’s No. 2 point scorer sprained an ankle two weeks ago and is targeting a return for the following weekend’s subdistricts.
Mueller pointed to Dowd when talking about her team’s leadership.
“Any adversity, any hardship, that she experiences, she just handles with amazing grace and humility,” Mueller said. “She couldn’t play at her senior night, it’s her senior prom and she can’t dance. And yet she does it all with a smile on her face."
Dowd is a recent recipient of the Heider Foundation Grit Scholarship to Creighton, a scholarship that awards students who have overcome obstacles throughout their lives. Dowd deals with both Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, but Mueller said she has “the best attitude of any player I’ve ever coached.”
“She’s just so positive,” Mueller said. “She was such a leader on the field, and now that she’s injured, she’s become a leader on the bench. There’s just no one that is more deserving (of the Grit Scholarship) than Maggie Dowd.”
Dowd said there is no mistaking the postseason aspirations of the Cardinals.
“Our goal is to get to state, and then we want to win state,” she said. “That is our goal. We’re working hard for it, and we all believe we can do it if we put in our best effort.”