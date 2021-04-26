Omaha Duchesne soccer, with a wealth of experience, has lofty goals

Outside of that setback to the SkyHawks and an overtime loss to Class A Omaha Central, Mueller’s side has beaten all other comers. Included in that are four wins over other ranked Class B teams.

Mueller credited that large senior class — and pointed to how well they handled the disappointment of last year’s lost season.

“They’re just phenomenal,” Mueller said. “There’s some extremely talented soccer players, but they’re equally great leaders and phenomenal young women.”

That group includes forward Madison Smith, who has 16 goals and six assists, both team highs. On the other end, senior keeper Jayna Petty has six shutouts and has given up five goals in the Cardinals’ 11 wins.

Duchesne will be without senior Maggie Dowd this week, though. The team’s No. 2 point scorer sprained an ankle two weeks ago and is targeting a return for the following weekend’s subdistricts.

Mueller pointed to Dowd when talking about her team’s leadership.

“Any adversity, any hardship, that she experiences, she just handles with amazing grace and humility,” Mueller said. “She couldn’t play at her senior night, it’s her senior prom and she can’t dance. And yet she does it all with a smile on her face."