Omaha Duchesne wins back-to-back Class B girls state tennis titles

LINCOLN — Robert Weber felt before the Class B girls state meet that Omaha Duchesne had a chance to win three of the four divisions.

That's how it played out as the Cardinals took No. 1 singles and both doubles in capturing their second consecutive team title.

"It just feels amazing and I'm just so proud of the girls," said Weber, who took over as Duchesne's coach this spring. "Everyone stepped up and played amazing all year, and I'm happy for all the student-athletes in Nebraska getting to be able to compete again."

When Duchesne won two years ago, it was its first title since 1985.

"I think we have a really good team and we are going to have a really good team overe the next few years," said Meena Satpathy, the No. 1 singles champ. "I'm playing with my sister, and that's kind of nice."

Satpathy was dominant in her bracket, losing one game in five matches. Satpathy finished 32-1 this season — she didn't lose a game in 23 of her last 25 matches. One match that she did surrender four games was a victory over Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy, who won Class A's title.