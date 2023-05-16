Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy warmed up for last week's conference meet by hitting with her sister, who was back in town from college.

Not a bad warmup partner. After all, Ina and older sister Meena have dominated the singles bracket at the Class B state meet the past two years.

Meena lost one game in four state matches when she won the 2021 title as a senior. Last year, Ina didn't lose any games at state.

Now as a senior, Ina is the favorite again heading into her final high school tournament. She described the moment as being "bittersweet."

"It's kind of sad, but it's also a lot of fun. You play good competition," she said.

Satpathy has lost a total of 10 games in her 25 matches this spring. She didn't lose any games in four matches at the River Cities Conference meet, capping her day with an 8-0 victory over Omaha Skutt junior Scarlett Lunning — those two met in last year's state semifinal.

In last week's match, Satpathy recorded four aces against Lunning. That part of her game has been a point of emphasis this spring.

"I've worked on winning more points on my serve, if I can place it good," she said. "Also I've tried to come into the net more, transition to finish off the point."

Duchesne coach Robert Weber said Satpathy is better than she was a year ago.

"It says a lot about her character and just that she knows what's ahead of her. A lot of the (Class B) competition has really stepped up their games. They improved quite a bit and so has she," Weber said. "She's stronger than last year. She's playing great."

Satpathy has faced most of the Class B's top challengers at 1 singles this season. Besides Lunning, she's defeated Bennington's Kailee Bailey (2022's runner-up), Elkhorn's Kira Ozyornaya (third place) and Elkhorn North freshman Aubrey Phonephakdy, who has a 21-5 record and is the third seed this week.

Elkhorn North heads into state as Class B's team favorite — the Wolves have the top seeds in the other three divisions and all of them are back in the same spots in the lineup as last season.

Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf are defending champs at 1 doubles, Allie Tabaka and Grace Jesske won 2 doubles and Sophia Jones is back at 2 singles. Tabaka is the lone senior in that bunch.​

Satpathy may be a senior, but this isn't the end of her tennis career as she balances academics and athletics.

Satpathy was one of the impressive high school students named to The World-Herald's all-state academic team. She scored a perfect 36 on her ACT and will attend Notre Dame.

Satpathy, who also has an 8-1 win over Metro Conference champion Grace Greenwald of Omaha Westside this year, said she plans to walk on to the tennis team to see where her game stacks up. She'll also be close to Meena, who attends Loyola Chicago where she plays club tennis.

"That played into my decision," Ina said of having Meena nearby. "It will be nice to be close."