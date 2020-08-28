 Skip to main content
Omaha Gross christens new home stadium with win over Elkhorn Mount Michael
FOOTBALL

Omaha Gross christens new home stadium with win over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Gross

Omaha Gross used Stan Macaitis Field as its home turf for the first time.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Stan Macaitis Field at Omaha Gross was used for the first time for a Cougars home game Friday afternoon. They’re 1-0 there after a 7-3 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Coach Tom Van Haute’s team normally uses Bryan Stadium, which is a golf shot to the south, for its home games. But because OPS has shut down its football, its stadiums are padlocked. Omaha Creighton Prep, a tenant at Burke Stadium, has moved its first three games to Westside.

Macaitis Field is named for the school’s retired football coach and athletic director. He never had a field as nice as the turf field installed several years ago.

Gross gave up a field goal on Mount Michael’s second possession of the game, a 23-yarder by Cameron Detwiler, and nothing else. The Cougars weathered three incomplete passes to hold on downs with 35 seconds left.

Sophomore running back Jake Garcia, who had a team-high 60 yards on 17 carries, scored from the 1 in the third quarter and junior Andrew McNamara made the extra point.

Without stadium lights, Gross will have after-school kickoffs for its remaining four home games.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-1)…3 0 0 0—3

At Omaha Gross (1-0)…0 0 7 0—7

EMM: FG Cameron Detwiler 23

OG: Jake Garcia 1 run (Andrew McNamara kick)

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

