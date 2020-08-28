Omaha Gross christens new home stadium with win over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Stan Macaitis Field at Omaha Gross was used for the first time for a Cougars home game Friday afternoon. They’re 1-0 there after a 7-3 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Coach Tom Van Haute’s team normally uses Bryan Stadium, which is a golf shot to the south, for its home games. But because OPS has shut down its football, its stadiums are padlocked. Omaha Creighton Prep, a tenant at Burke Stadium, has moved its first three games to Westside.

Macaitis Field is named for the school’s retired football coach and athletic director. He never had a field as nice as the turf field installed several years ago.

Gross gave up a field goal on Mount Michael’s second possession of the game, a 23-yarder by Cameron Detwiler, and nothing else. The Cougars weathered three incomplete passes to hold on downs with 35 seconds left.

Sophomore running back Jake Garcia, who had a team-high 60 yards on 17 carries, scored from the 1 in the third quarter and junior Andrew McNamara made the extra point.

Without stadium lights, Gross will have after-school kickoffs for its remaining four home games.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-1)…3 0 0 0—3

At Omaha Gross (1-0)…0 0 7 0—7