Connor Capece came through for Omaha Gross at the plate and on the mound Friday night.

​The Creighton pledge had three RBIs and got the save in a 10-7 victory over Omaha Skutt. The Class B No. 6 Cougars moved to 10-4 while the SkyHawks fell to 7-6.

Capece got his team going with a two-run homer in the first inning. He later added a single and an RBI double.

"That homer was kind of a gift because of the wind," he said. "I hit everything else harder than that one."

Capece shifted from catcher to pitcher with two on and two out in the sixth. He struck out Brady Rempel on three fastballs to retire the side.

"We know it's an interesting dynamic we have, moving our catcher to pitcher," Gross coach Jim Hempel said. "But we feel really good when 'Cap' takes the mound."

Skutt nicked him for a run in the seventh but Capece struck out the final batter to save the game for starter Alex Kosse.

"Alex threw 99 pitches and did a really nice job in these conditions," Hempel said. "It was good to get those early runs for him."

With the temperature in the lower 40s and the wind blowing at 20 mph, conditions were not ideal.

Gross led 3-0 before Skutt tied it in the third. The Cougars took charge with two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Isaac Bies and Gabe Hardisty each drove in a pair during that stretch while Owen Brennan had an RBI triple.

The SkyHawks chipped away with four runs over the final three innings but came up short.

Kosse struck out six and walked one while working into the sixth inning.

"It's always a good rivalry game against them," Hempel said. "It was nice to get this win."

Cade Christensen had three hits and scored two runs for Skutt.

Om. Gross (10-4)... 300 250 0—10 10 4

Om. Skutt (7-6)..... 003 012 1—7 10 1

W: Kosse. L: Christensen. S: Capece. 2B: OG, Capece; OS, Christensen. 3B: OG, Brennan. HR: OG. Capece.