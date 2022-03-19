 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Gross downs Ralston in both school's baseball season opener

Omaha Gross defeated Ralston 11-5 on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.

Joey Meier and Cole Brown each clubbed two-run homers for the visiting Cougars. Both finished with three RBIs.

Starter Kyle Capece picked up the win for Gross.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

