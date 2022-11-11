Omaha Gross downs Scottsbluff to advance to first state final since 2012

Omaha Gross held off a late rally by Scottsbluff to advance to their first state championship game since 2012 with a 49-35 win at Bryan Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s unreal,” senior Owen Brennan said. “None of us have ever experienced anything like this. We've all kind of just experienced losing in the past and to go 12-0 right now and have a shot at the state title is like something else really.”

The Cougars pounced on the Bearcats with a pair of early touchdowns, with the second set up by a Charlie Paladino interception around midfield.

On offense, junior Colby Duncan found Jackson Drake for six, and senior Jake Garcia ran in a pair of TDs in the first half.

“It was huge,” Gross coach Thomas Van Haute said. “They're a big ball control team and they want to possess the football, so for us getting out to that lead, have a little breathing room was huge.”

The other touchdown for the Cougars came on an Owen Brennan 18-yard run after a strip sack around midfield.

Scottsbluff got a pair of touchdowns from Sebastian Boyle, one from eight and another from 15.

Bearcats quarterback Braeden Stull ran in a touchdown and two-point conversion to start the second half, but Garcia responded on the first play after a short kick with a 62-yard touchdown run.

After a fourth-down stop, Duncan found Westin Miller-Ayivi for a long touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21.

The Bearcats responded again with two short touchdown runs by Jackson Allen to cut the deficit to 42-35 with 4:38 left.

A stop on defense gave Scottsbluff the ball back with 2:55 left, but a minute and a half later, Brennan sealed the game with a pick-six, though Van Haute said he should have gone down to really put the game away, and Brennan agreed.

“I just jumped it, I guess, and I probably should have went down but I didn't know how much time was on clock,” the senior said.

But the Bearcats couldn’t get anything going, and Duncan kneeled after a turnover on downs to send the Cougars to the state championship game.

The Cougars will face defending champion, No. 1 Bennington, who haven’t lost since Nov. 6, 2020.