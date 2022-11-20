Omaha Gross looks to be team that snaps Bennington's 25-game win streak in Class B final

Bennington back in Memorial Stadium? Not a surprise.

Omaha Gross meeting the defending champion Badgers there for the Class B title? Not a surprise after the third week of the season.

While the Cougars (4-6 last year) received only lukewarm consideration from coaches in the preseason, they started at No. 7 in Class B and shot up the list fast.

Once they beat Elkhorn 21-14 to reach 3-0, they settled into No. 2 and matched the Badgers win for win to set up the 7:15 p.m. final Tuesday.

“They are really good at everything they do,’’ Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said.

Bennington is on a school-record 25-game winning streak. In the playoffs, it’s beaten Beatrice 50-7, Elkhorn North 34-13 and Waverly 23-7.

“I've been really happy with our team's playoff performance,” Lenhart said. “I thought we've been tested in every game, really, and saw adversity and how we've handled it, we've done just a fantastic job. It was just what I think this team needs.

“As we get ready to prepare for Gross we know there's going to be adversity and we didn't want to see it the first time come that game. The fact we've seen it, we've handled it, makes you feel very confident.”

Trey Bird, who’s 24-0 as Bennington’s starting quarterback, has topped 2,000 yards passing again and has thrown 31 touchdown passes this season and 55 for his career.

Nick Colvert, who ran for 404 yards as a junior behind 3,000-yard rusher and NU track signee Dylan Mostek, has rushed for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns and scored five more times on catches.

“We don't rely heavily on one guy,’’ Lenhart said. “When Nick is really doing well that opens up a lot of other things. And I think going against Gross, they do a really good job of not giving up the big plays.

“We have to be comfortable with getting three to four yards, having drives be sustained and drive down the field on them. We can’t expect the chunk plays to just happen. But if we are consistent on offense, those plays will come in time.”

Gross is in its first state final since beating Norris 14-7 for the 2012 crown. Its playoff wins were 42-0 over Elkhorn Mount Michael, 42-6 over York and 49-35 over Scottsbluff.

“Our physicality and our team speed have been two elements of the game that have separated us the first three rounds,’’ Cougars coach Tom Van Haute said. “Attacking the games from the opening kick has been huge for us to get the ball rolling and get the momentum going.”

Three-time 1,000-yard rusher Jake Garcia has 1,850 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Cougars. Colby Duncan has thrown for 1,574 yards while spreading his 18 touchdown passes to seven receivers.

Van Haute is well aware of Bennington’s big-play potential.

“They make you play disciplined football, which presents some teams some challenges at times,’’ he said. “They try to find a weakness in your defense and try to exploit it, but I think we have a really good game plan together and I think we match up pretty decently with them.”​