Omaha Junior Lancers win high school hockey national championship

“We feel like our goalies are two of the best in the country,” Harrahill said. “We didn’t give Nolan a lot of defensive help in that first period.”

Carlson, the eventual overtime hero, scored his first of the game 36 seconds into the second period. The Junior Lancers closed to 3-2 on a goal by Tim Johnson but the Coyotes struck back 39 seconds later when Klochkov netted his second of the game.

A power-play goal by Grafelman, who attends Omaha Brownell Talbot, made it 4-3 in the opening minute of the third period. Connor Szolek tied the game five minutes later on a shorthanded goal when Zanki misplayed the puck near his net.

The score remained tied until Carlson ended the game, which triggered an on-ice celebration and cheers from the pro-Junior Lancers crowd.

Carlson finished with two goals and an assist, Grafelman had a goal and three assists and Johnson chipped in a goal and two assists.

Harrahill credited Salado, who attends Omaha Westside, for his performance. He made 26 saves, allowing just one goal.

“He shut the door,” the coach said. “He gave us a chance to come back.”