Omaha Marian came into the preseason figuring it would challenge for the Class A state title. After all, Marian returned five of its six starters from a 2022 team that placed third at state.
The Crusaders still are projected to be one of those contenders. It's just that Marian is using a lineup that's much different than it anticipated.
"When Elsa got hurt, it forced every person in our lineup to come up," Marian coach Trish Faust said.
That would be No. 1 singles standout Elsa Jurrens, who was fourth at state last year and runner-up as a sophomore. But Jurrens suffered a season-ending knee injury during the season opener March 21.
That moved Cecilia Regan from doubles to No. 1 singles and caused the doubles teams to be shuffled. Despite the changes, Marian was able to edge Elkhorn South for last week's Metro tournament title.
"It's been a great year," Faust said. "(After the injury), I feel like we didn't have to rebuild, we reloaded. Everyone has stepped up to the challenge."
Jurrens had surgery on the knee and Faust has had her helping teammates from the sidelines.
"She still is 100% a part of our team. And we count on her knowledge and personality and what she brings to the table," Faust said.
Injuries also changed defending champion Lincoln East's lineup. Belinda Rademacher, the 1 singles champion as a freshman, had her sophomore season ended in March by a hip injury.
But like Marian, Lincoln East still is expected to be one of the teams near the top of the leaderboard. Other teams in the mix will be Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn South.
"Marian is really solid and Westside can put up points. In Lincoln you got East, Southeast, Southwest, and then you got Kearney. I think it's wide open," Elkhorn South coach Steve Bischof said of the potential team race. "It's kind of exciting, it's kind of fun."
The meet's No. 1 seeds in the four divisions all are from different schools. The top seed at 1 singles is last year's 2 singles champ, Southeast's Corinne Barber. Her only loss this season is to Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald.
Greenwald outlasted Elkhorn South freshman Ratna Kang 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker in the Metro final. They are seeded second and third.
Lincoln East's Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander are the 1 doubles top seed with a 33-3 record. Their losses are to sixth-seeded Julia Dittrick and Alyx Schieber of Elkhorn South, second-seeded Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold of Southeast and third-seeded Rhea Poda and Meenaskshi Variyam of Southwest. The Southwest loss came at last week's Heartland league meet.
