 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Marian basketball coach says he is resigning for family reasons
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Omaha Marian basketball coach says he is resigning for family reasons

{{featured_button_text}}
Pete Cunningham

Omaha Marian coach Pete Cunningham coach gives directions to his team on Dec. 28, 2018, during the Metro Holiday Tournament.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Marian girls basketball coach Pete Cunningham announced Monday that he’s stepping down, citing family considerations.

Cunningham coached the Crusaders for five years and had a record of 52-59. Marian went 7-12 this season, missing the state tournament for the 11th straight year.

Marian’s biggest win this season was a 69-66 victory over second-ranked Millard South on Jan. 5.

Photos: Lincoln East takes on Papillion-La Vista in girls basketball districts

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert