Freshman midfielder Paige Miller scored a goal and dished out a pair of assists as Class A No. 4 Omaha Marian tallied two in each half for a win over ninth-ranked Elkhorn South.

Miller scored her team-leading seventh of the year in between helpers to Jane Peterson and Natalie Bullock. Martha Chapman also scored for the Crusaders, who will host Omaha Westside in the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.

Omaha Westside 2, Millard West 0

The Class A No. 5 Warriors got goals from Ruby Cunningham and Addison Kasel — the team’s leading scorers — and beat sixth-ranked Millard West to advance to the semifinals for t second consecutive season.

Westside kept a clean sheet for the fourth time in its last five matches.

Gretna 6, Millard South 0

Allison Marshall and Sonora De Fini each scored two goals and two-time defending state champion Gretna rolled into the semifinals.

Marshall, a junior, followed up a hat trick in Thursday’s opening round with two more in the quarterfinals, pushing her team-leading total to eight on the year. It was the second brace of the season for the sophomore De Fini.

The top-ranked Dragons host Millard North at noon in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Millard North 2, Papillion-La Vista 1

Freshman Kalaya Catron scored the winner off of a corner in the second half, lifting the Mustangs to the victory. It was her third of the season.

Addalyn Rooney, a sophomore, notched her team-leading fifth goal earlier in the match for Millard North, which beat Papio South for a second time this season.