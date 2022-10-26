Omaha Marian captures A-6 district title, advances to state after comeback over Gretna

After a three-year hiatus, eight-time state champion Omaha Marian is headed back to state.

The visiting Crusaders did it the hard way Wednesday night, rallying from a two-set deficit to defeat Gretna in five. Marian won the district A-6 final 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13.

The Dragons will qualify for state as the lone Class A wild card. The four-day tournament begins next Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Crusaders' victory also will send first-year coach Jake Moore back to state. The longtime former Lincoln Pius X coach guided the Thunderbolts to more than 700 wins and seven state titles.

"I'm usually not at a loss for words," Moore said. "But right now, I'm speechless."

Marian, which last went to state in 2018, appeared to be in trouble after dropping the first two close sets. But the Crusaders turned it around, gained the momentum in the third set and roared off with the district championship.

South Dakota pledge Amanda Loschen, one of four seniors on the squad, played a major role. The 6-foot-2 middle had 11 blocks and 16 kills, including the last one that sealed the victory.

"None of us seniors have ever been to state," she said. "We wanted this so bad."

Marian began its turnaround after dropping the second set 27-25. The Crusaders jumped to a 7-1 lead and eventually won the third set by 10.

"Even when we were behind 2-0, we kept believing," Moore said. "We made too many unforced errors in those first two sets and we knew we had to clean that up."

With the momentum behind them, the Crusaders led 18-10 in the fourth set before the Dragons rallied. Gretna closed to 24-22 but a kill by senior Amelia Roth gave Marian the win, setting up the 15-point fifth set.

The Crusaders once again jumped to the early lead at 6-1 but the Dragons stormed back late to make it close. Gretna fought off two match points to make it 14-12 before Loschen's final kill ended it.

It was the fifth time this season the teams have met, with the Dragons holding a 3-2 edge.

"This is the best I've seen them play," Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. "I think they had more of a sense of desperation."

Marian knew before the match that it had to win to qualify for state.

Roth finished with 12 kills for the Crusaders while Ashley Wilwerding had 11. Setters Izzy Campie and Joslyn McKee combined for 47 assists.

Cassie Stones pounded 18 kills to pace Gretna while Hayden Hart had 13 and Elle Heckenlively 12.

"Getting to state never gets old," Moore said. "I'm just really thrilled for our girls because they earned this."

Om. Marian (24-13)....23 25 25 25 15

Gretna (27-9)..............25 27 15 22 13

OM (kills-aces-blocks): Izzy Campie 1-2-0, Joslyn McKee 0-2-0, Lainey Bosiljevac 5-0-2, Ashley Wilwerding 11-1-0, Amanda Loschen 16-0-11, Amelia Roth 12-0-3, Amelia Kafka 6-0-4, Elizabeth Briscoe 4-0-0.

G: Faith Frame 1-0-0, Avery Fotoplos 0-2-0, Nyah Potthoff 0-1-0, Hanna Loseke 5-0-0, Malia Struve 7-0-1, Elle Heckenlively 12-3-1, Hayden Hart 13-2-0, Brena Mackling 4-1-1, Jadeyn Smidt 1-0-0, Cassie Stones 18-1-0, Avery Burgert 0-1-0.

Set assists: OM 50 (Campie 24, McKee 23, Amanda Draper 2, Wilwerding 1); G 54 (Mackling 38, Potthoff 13, Frame 3).

More district games

A-1: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Burke 0

​The top-ranked Titans will head back to state after sweeping the visiting Bulldogs. Papio South will be seeking its third title in four years.

A-2: Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard North 0

The second-ranked Silver Hawks will return to state after posting the sweep over the visiting Mustangs. Southwest will be making its 16th tourney appearance and first under first-year coach Jessica Baker.

A-3: Papillion-La Vista 3, Elkhorn South 1

The host Monarchs earned their 11th straight trip to state by defeating the Storm 3-1 in the district final. This will be the team's first trip under first-year coach Priscilla Petersen.

A-4: Omaha Westside 3, Grand Island 0

The host Warriors, who earned their first state tournament trip in 19 years in 2021, will make it two straight tourney berths after sweeping the Islanders. Westside reached the semifinals last year before losing to Millard West.

A-5: Lincoln East 3, Fremont 1

The Spartans rallied to defeat the visiting Tigers to claim the district title. East, which has won six championships, has not qualified for state since 2008.

A-7: Millard West 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

The host Wildcats, last year's Class A runners-up, prevailed 3-1 over the Thunderbolts to earn their 12th straight trip to state. Millard West has finished second at state twice but is still seeking its first championship.