Omaha Marian girls basketball coach says he is resigning for family reasons

Omaha Marian girls basketball coach Pete Cunningham announced Monday that he’s stepping down, citing family considerations.
Cunningham coached the Crusaders for five years and had a record of 52-59. Marian went 7-12 this season, missing the state tournament for the 11th straight year.
Marian’s biggest win this season was a 69-66 victory over second-ranked Millard South on Jan. 5.
