Omaha Marian hires former Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore

Longtime Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore will be the new coach at Omaha Marian.
Crusaders Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs confirmed the hire Thursday. Moore will replace Amy McLeay, who coached the team the past seven seasons.
“I’m excited,” Rohlfs said. “Jake and I have stayed close friends over the years.”
Moore coached the Thunderbolts for 25 years before stepping down in 2015. He led Pius to seven state championships and 20 straight state tournament appearances.
He has 705 career wins, which is 14th all-time in Nebraska. He is 16 wins behind Rohlfs, the longtime coach of the Crusaders who is now the school’s A.D.
His win total will be third among active coaches, behind Sharon Zavala of Grand Island Central Catholic (1,119) and Sue Wewel of Fremont Bergan (735).
“Marian always was the team that we emulated when I coached at Pius,” Moore said. “I’m excited about this opportunity but also kind of nervous.”
The Crusaders and the Thunderbolts have combined for 63 state tournament appearances.
After stepping down in 2015, Moore didn’t coach at Pius for four years. He has coached the junior varsity volleyball squad the past two.
“Getting back to coaching the JV really sparked my interest,” Moore said. “It kind of rejuvenated me, and that eventually led me to think about the Marian job.”
Moore was named the prepvolleyball.com national coach of the year in 2008 and was a finalist for the award in 2014. He was The World-Herald girls coach of the year in 2007.
Moore, a teacher and assistant athletic director at Pius, has been at the school for 32 years. He will have similar duties at Marian.
“I’ll always love Pius,” he said. “I’ve been a part of it forever.”
Rohlfs said she liked what she heard when she recently introduced Moore to the Marian volleyball team.
“He told the girls that he had won zero state titles,” she said. “But the players he coached had won seven.”
From 1993 to 2018, Marian missed the state tourney just once (2000). The Crusaders have not qualified for state the past three years.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH