Omaha Marian hires former Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore

Longtime Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore will be the new coach at Omaha Marian.

Crusaders Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs confirmed the hire Thursday. Moore will replace Amy McLeay, who coached the team the past seven seasons.

“I’m excited,” Rohlfs said. “Jake and I have stayed close friends over the years.”

Moore coached the Thunderbolts for 25 years before stepping down in 2015. He led Pius to seven state championships and 20 straight state tournament appearances.

He has 705 career wins, which is 14th all-time in Nebraska. He is 16 wins behind Rohlfs, the longtime coach of the Crusaders who is now the school’s A.D.

His win total will be third among active coaches, behind Sharon Zavala of Grand Island Central Catholic (1,119) and Sue Wewel of Fremont Bergan (735).

“Marian always was the team that we emulated when I coached at Pius,” Moore said. “I’m excited about this opportunity but also kind of nervous.”

The Crusaders and the Thunderbolts have combined for 63 state tournament appearances.