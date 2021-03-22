Omaha Marian hires Tom Tvrdy as girls basketball coach

Omaha Marian has hired former Seward coach Tom Tvrdy as its new girls basketball coach.

Tvrdy coached at Seward for 18 years and compiled a record of 470-183. His win total is 17th all-time in Nebraska and seventh among active coaches.

He led the Bluejays to four straight Class B state titles from 2009-12 and a 104-game win streak, the second-longest in the state.

“Tom will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to our program,” Marian Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs said. “I’m so excited to have a coach of Tom’s caliber join our school and our basketball program.”

Tvrdy replaces Pete Cunningham, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

