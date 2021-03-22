Omaha Marian hires Tom Tvrdy as girls basketball coach

Omaha Marian has hired former Seward coach Tom Tvrdy as its new girls basketball coach.
Tvrdy coached at Seward for 18 years and compiled a record of 470-183. His win total is 17th all-time in Nebraska and seventh among active coaches.
He led the Bluejays to four straight Class B state titles from 2009-12 and a 104-game win streak, the second-longest in the state.
“Tom will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to our program,” Marian Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs said. “I’m so excited to have a coach of Tom’s caliber join our school and our basketball program.”
Tvrdy replaces Pete Cunningham, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.
Photos: Girls state basketball championships
North Bend Central celebrates with their Class C1 tournament final trophy after their win against Hastings St. Cecilia.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger's shot attempted is swatted by North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel.
Weeping Water's Grace Cave steals the ball from Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger falls while fighting for possession with North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger attempts to grab a loose ball as North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel falls.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger drives to the basket against North Bend Central's Hannah Williams.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel attempts a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard
Weeping Water's Grace Cave makes the game winning shot against Pleasanton.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger drives to the basket against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel.
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard.
Weeping Water's Jamison Twoney reacts with teammates after defeating Pleasanton in the Class D1 championship game.
Weeping Water defeats Pleasanton in the Class D-1 tournament finals.
Weeping Water's Karley Ridge attempts a shot over Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher.
Weeping Water's Karley Ridge drives to the basket against Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder.
Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher attempts a shot over Weeping Water's Grace Cave.
A Weeping Water player cheers after Weeping Water scores against Pleasanton.
Weeping Water's Grace Cave attempts a shot against Pleasanton's Natalie Siegel and Isabelle Paitz.
Weeping Water's Grace Cave gestures during a Pleasanton free throw.
The Weeping Water student section wears tropical themed clothing against Pleasanton.
A Pleasanton fan holds a sign during their game against Weeping Water.
Pleasanton's Natalie Siegel falls out of bounds defending Weeping Water's Reagan Aronson.
Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce looks to the hoop against Weeping Water's Karley Ridge.
Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder attempts a shot against Weeping Water's Karley Ridge.
Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher looks to the hoop against Weeping Water's Grace Cave.
Pleasanton's Natalie Siegel drives to the basket against Weeping Water's Jamison Twomey.
Pleasanton's Isabelle Paitz steals the ball from Weeping Water's Jamison Twoney.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger smiles through tears as the team accepts their Class C1 runner up trophy after their loss to North Bend Central.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger attempts a layup against North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Ryann Sabatka secures a rebound against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel attempts a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard and Katherine Hamburger.
North Bend Central players celebrate immediately after their win against Hastings St. Cecilia.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger guards the ball from North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe.
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel steals the ball from Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler is consoled by head coach Greg Berndt after their loss to North Bend Central in the Class C1 title game.
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel drives to the basket in traffic.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger looses control of the ball against North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard and North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe trip over one another while fighting for an inbounded ball.
Elkhorn North's Sophia Talero blocks the shot of Firth Norris' Grace Thompson.
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick guards Firth Norris' Brianna Stai.
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick looks to attempt a shot against Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (bottom) is tackled by teammates after their win over Firth Norris.
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher attempts a shot over Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer.
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer attempts a shot over Firth Norris' Brianna Stai.
Elkhorn North girls' basketball head coach Ann Prince cuts down a piece of the net after defeating Firth Norris for the Class B state title.
Firth Norris' Madison Collier drives to the basket against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth.
Elkhorn North celebrates with their trophy after win over Firth Norris.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman speaks to players during a timeout against Pleasanton.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince grabs a rebound against Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker.
The Firth Norris bench reacts after Madison Collier draws a foul against Elkhorn North.
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer loses control of the ball against Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker and Gracie Kircher.
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson drives to the basket against Firth Norris' Delaney White.
Firth Norris' Brianna Stai strips Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer of the ball.
