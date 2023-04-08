Omaha Marian needed both sides of a "survive and advance" mentality Saturday.

The Class A No. 4 Crusaders saw a pair of starting defenders injured and a lead in the last two minutes erased, but had enough for a 2-1 overtime win over fifth-ranked Omaha Westside Saturday morning in the semifinals of the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament.

A third win in as many days puts Marian into Monday night’s 5:30 p.m. championship match, where it will see top-ranked Gretna for the second time in two weeks.

“That’ll be a fun one,” Crusaders coach Teresa DeGeorge said.

Her side will be there thanks in large part to the return of forward Anna Bragg. The junior, who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury, had her fingerprints on both Marian goals.

Bragg made a run to the touchline just left of goal, then cut a pass back to the middle of the . area to Natalie Bullock, who put it away in the 76th minute. It was the fifth goal in the last three days for Bullock.

That looked like it might be enough offense, but Westside had other ideas.

Junior forward Sydney Hagen took a shot from an angle on the right on a breakaway, a ball that seemed to drift away from the diving attempt of Marian keeper Hayden Blaney. The freshman got her fingertips on the shot, leaving it on the doorstep for Addison Kasel to put away for an equalizer with 1:38 to play.

“I thought the recovery after the goal - when you give up a goal with 4 ½ minutes it can be a backbreaker, and it wasn’t,” Westside coach Chris Dunford said. “It kind of got us going again.”

Bragg found herself in the middle of things again early in the first overtime session, taking a pass from Maria McLeay to a tough angle on the right, then going far side on a well-placed strike that would stand up as the winner.

“She inserts the energy, but she’s also a great distributor,” DeGeorge said. “She has great vision, so it just uplifts the other players.”

Marian appeared to come out of the both the halftime and overtime breaks with more of that energy, something DeGeorge said she was happy with.

“I had a chat with them,” she said with a smile. “I thought we were just not winning the 50-50 balls, we were not playing our game.”

While the Warriors couldn’t muster a second response, Dunford liked the way his team battled on Saturday.

“We’re a gutsy group,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young ones within this group because of some injuries, and this was their first experience of that rivalry with Marian. If we finish our chance, we’re probably done and out of here after 80 minutes. But we knew it was going to be a battle.”

It wasn’t all good news for the Crusaders, though. Starting defenders Jane Kidder and McKenna Stover each left the match with injuries. Kidder went down on a tough collision midway through the second half with what appeared to be a significant knee injury. Stover exited in the first overtime with a concussion.

A fourth match in five days - and third in a row against a ranked opponent - will certainly require the best out of her team, DeGeorge said. Gretna won 3-0 when the teams met in late-March.

“I felt like the last game, we actually played closer than three-nil,” she said. “We had a lot of defensive mistakes and issues with communication. We’ve gotten better since then.”

Omaha Westside (5-4) 0 1 0 0 - 1

At Omaha Marian (8-2) 0 1 1 0 - 2

GOALS: OW, Addison Kasel; OM, Natalie Bullock, Anna Bragg.