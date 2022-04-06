Omaha Marian is in midseason form heading into the Metro Conference tournament

Forget progress reports.

Omaha Marian is looking forward to the tests that come at this week’s Metro Conference tournament.

The Class A No. 2 Crusaders are the top seed entering a 4:30 p.m. opener against Omaha Northwest Thursday at Tranquility.

“I feel like this week we’re going to be really challenged,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “We’re going to see some teams that are really, really good. They’re ready to compete.”

They’ve done that — and more — the first three weeks of the season.

As part of a 7-0 start, DeGeorge’s side has outscored opponents — including three that were ranked — 19-1.

Senior Hannah Tate leads the way with three goals. Nebraska recruit Emma Prososki and three others have three apiece.

And then there’s that defense.

All-Nebraska second-team pick Avi Gonzalez anchors a backline that, combined with senior keeper Bella Washington, has six shutouts.

“We’ve had difficulty finishing,” DeGeorge said. “So a little more focus has been on our defense. We’re getting our outside backs into the offense more.”

Top-ranked Gretna is on the opposite side of the bracket, along with No. 4 Elkhorn South. That pair and Marian are the only remaining unbeaten girls teams in the state.

DeGeorge called last year’s Metro tournament, where the Crusaders were upset in the opening round, the “turning point” in their season. It was part of a 4-3 start before Marian ran off 10 straight wins, reaching the state semifinal.

“They had to regain what they wanted,” DeGeorge said.

While the early results have been better this season, DeGeorge understands the importance of the Metro tournament.

“They’re super focused and they have high expectations of themselves,” she said. “I feel like we’re just getting better. We’re not there yet for sure, though.”

Opening-round matches Thursday, quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday’s semifinals will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. Monday night’s finals — 5:30 p.m. for girls, 7:30 p.m. for boys — will be at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

