Omaha Marian is young but has last season's state tennis experience to draw from

Omaha Marian was a young team last season, when it finished fourth at state with no seniors in its lineup.

The Crusaders are still young, with one senior. And they have last year's experience, that could serve them well when this year's state meet starts Thursday at Koch Tennis Center. But Marian's lineup has a different look.

"We've made probably three major lineup changes this season from when we started to where we are now," coach Trish Faust said. "We mixed a lot of people up, trying to find the right combination."

Its state combination includes two players in the same lineup position as 2021. One is junior Elsa Jurrens, a state finalist at No. 1 singles last year. Jurrens is 26-3 coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Omaha Westside freshman Grace Greenwald in last Thursday's Metro tournament final.

"It gives me a lot of confidence, just my mental game going into (state)," Jurrens said.

Jurrens hasn't played top-seeded Camilla Ibrahimova of Lincoln Southeast this spring and she split matches with second-seeded Belinda Rademacher of Lincoln East.

Faust said having a year of varsity experience under her belt — Jurrens couldn't play as a freshman due to the pandemic — helped her stay composed in matches.

"She has a solid brain," the coach said. "When I talk to her (during crossovers), there's never negativity. She's upbeat, she's positive, she's a fighter.

"She's going to fight you to the last point."

Also for Marian, Sydney Schroeder is back at No. 1 doubles while Cecilia Regan, who played No. 1 doubles last year, is seeded second at No. 2 singles. Freshmen Jada Vosik and Torrey McManus are 19-0 and seeded first in No. 2 doubles.

Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest are the other Class A teams with three entries seeded in the top four.

Besides Ibrahimova, Southeast's Corinne Barber is also a top seed. Ibrahimova is on a 21-match winning streak — her only losses are to Rademacher and Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy. Barber is 28-0.

Southwest's strength is in its doubles with No. 1 Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean the top seed and its No. 2 doubles team seeded second. For Bartolome and Dean, two of their three losses are to Lincoln East's Kristina Le and Gibsen Chapman — those teams have played five times this spring.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.