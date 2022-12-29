Omaha Marian posts biggest upset of Metro holiday girls' basketball first round

A freshman led the way Thursday night for Omaha Marian, which posted the biggest upset at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Paige Miller scored 19 points to lead the unranked Crusaders to a 57-39 win over Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South. It was the second win of the season for Marian, which advances to a quarterfinal game Friday at Bellevue West.

"Our freshman point guard is really good," coach Tom Tvrdy said. "This is a big win for us."

The game was one of eight first-round contests at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Crusaders grabbed the lead for good late in the first quarter and held a 26-19 edge at halftime. Marian sank three quick 3-pointers to open the second half to extend its lead to double digits.

Papio South could get no closer than 13 in the final period.

"We've had a lot of rotation players out with injuries," Tvrdy said. "I thought tonight we really got into a good rhythm."

McKenna Stover added 10 for Marian before fouling out with 4:35 left.

Taylor Mauch paced the 5-2 Titans with 16 points.

Omaha Marian (2-5)................. 15 11 18 13 -- 57

Papillion-La Vista South (5-2)... 10 9 9 11 -- 39

OM: Madison Stover 6, Paige Miller 19, Sophie Shaffer 6, Joslyn McKee 2, McKenna Stover 10, Emelia Daubendiek 4, Ashley Wilwerding 3, Anna Cramer 3, Grace Patterson 4.

PLVS: Charlee Solomon 8, Ella Morehouse 3, Taylor Mauch 16, Mia Cooley 3, Kamryn Exner 1, Mya Lempp 4, Kate Ligon 4.

Gretna 50, Papillion-La Vista 33

Aidan Pohlmann scored 10 points to lead the Dragons.

Gretna (4-3) pulled away with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. That stretch was capped with a 3-pointer from Sonora DeFini, who finished with nine points.

"When it's your first game after seven days off, you're knocking off some rust," first-year Gretna coach Makayla Doggett said. "We were finally able to pull through in the fourth quarter."

Doggett was an assistant for five years under longtime coach Jerome Skrdla, who retired after last season.

​Rease Murtaugh had 12 points to lead the 2-5 Monarchs.

Papillion-La Vista (2-5)... 5 12 10 6 -- 33

Gretna (4-3).................. 11 12 10 17 -- 50

PLV: Rease Murtaugh 12, Jennifer Hubert 8, Taliyah Jackson 2, Brooklynn Holloway 4, Dru Zoucha 4, Mia Slizinski 3.

G: Emma Martin 5, Taryn French 5, Lexi Cerone 6, Sonoa DeFini 9, Aidan Pohlmann 10, Avery Swanson 9, Brooke Rose 6.

Millard South 69, Omaha Westview 20

Mya Babbitt scored 19 points and became the school's career scoring leader in the Patriots' victory over the Wolverines.

Babbitt's layup late in the first half gave her 1,318 points, one more than Jayme Horan.

Khloe Lemon added 13 points while Cora Olsen, who went over the career 1,000-point mark in the game, chipped in nine.

The 7-1 Patriots went on a 21-0 run in the second quarter against Westview, which has one sophomore and 10 freshmen on its roster.

Omaha Westview (2-6)... 8 4 7 1 -- 20

Millard South (7-1)......... 23 28 7 11 -- 69

OW: Jaleionna Williams 6, Paige Myers 2, Lucy Fierro 1, McCardyn King 1, Morgan Blackstone 1, Stella Williams 9.

MS: Miranda Kelly 3, Abbi Durow 9, Lexi Finkenbiner 4, Macey Kuchta 8, Cora Olsen 9, Mya Babbitt 19, Khloe Lemon 13, Morgan Timmins 4.

Bellevue East 80, Omaha North 38

The Chieftains led 25-7 after the first quarter and rolled to the first-round victory.

Jayla Wilson paced Bellevue East (6-1) with 15 points. Mya Skoff added 14 while Loveyah Jones had 11 and Rylee McLucas 10.

A full-court press led to several fast-break baskets for the Chieftains, who scored 59 points in the first half.

Alaeya Randle led the 5-4 Vikings with 14 points.

Omaha North (5-4).... 7 16 5 10 -- 38

Bellevue East (6-1)... 25 34 13 8 -- 80

ON: Akazja Foster 4, Alaeya Randle 14, A'yanna Hill 9, Milani Drake 6, Shannon Grant 3, Alonna Freeman 2.

BE: Zoey Howard 4, Kara Stricklin 9, Jayla Wilson 15, Rylee McLucas 10, Loveyah Jones 11, Bra'Ni Jackson 7, Mya Weber 4, Mackenzie Reimer 2, Mya Skoff 14, Taleya Tolbert 2, Mercedes Mace 2.

Millard West 49, Omaha Benson 17

Sophomore sisters Norah and Neleigh Gessert combined for 26 points to lead the 6-1 Wildcats.

Norah finished with a game-high 15 points while Neleigh added 11.

Millard West led 14-5 after the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime.

Zakiyyah Muhammad scored 12 points to pace the 3-3 Bunnies, who suited up just five players.

Omaha Benson (3-3).... 5 1 7 4 -- 17

Millard West (6-1)....... 14 8 14 13 -- 49

OB: Ahmani Klabunde 3, Lelani Carter 2, Zakiyyah Muhammad 12.

MW: Libby Hoffman 3, Addie Klahn 2, Taylor Hansen 6, Neleigh Gessert 11, Norah Gessert 15, Maddie Wallor 1, McKenna Scholting 5, Callie Ott 6.

Omaha Central 87, Omaha Burke 50

Inia Jones scored 21 first-half points to lead the 6-2 Eagles.

Central led 28-9 after the first quarter and 53-26 at halftime.

Justine Tcheuchoua had 14 points for Central while Paris Devers chipped in 12.

Najya O'Neal led the 2-6 Bulldogs with 20 points and Shaylee George added 15.

Omaha Burke (2-6)...... 9 17 10 14 -- 50

Omaha Central (6-2)... 28 25 17 17 -- 87

OB: Hailey Pitzl 3, Najya O'Neal 20, MaKayla Thompson 2, Shaylee George 15, LaNasia Wilson 5, Riyah Foster 1, Mailey Malone 2, Nautica Littlejohn 2.

OC: Carys Dawson 3, Paris Devers 12, Jada Jackson 6, Aalaiya Davis 1, Amiyja Hughes 4, Inia Jones 21, Kiara Baptiste 8, Lilliana Petersen 7, Justine Tcheuchoua 14, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuchoua 2, Marion Henderson 9.

Bellevue West 51, Omaha Westside 38

Naomi White scored 14 points to lead the 7-1 Thunderbirds.

​Bellevue West led 19-12 at halftime but used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to pull away. The Thunderbirds led by 18 in the final period to defeat the 2-6 Warriors.

Kenzie Melcher added 11 for Bellevue West and Danielle Coyer chipped in nine.

Sanai Foster scored 10 points for Westside.

Omaha Westside (2-6)... 3 9 12 14 -- 38

Bellevue West (7-1)...... 11 8 19 13 -- 51

OW: Lakelyn Joslin 3, Sanai Foster 10, Kimora Jenkins 9, Mia Urosevich 4, Ava Stoller 3, Gabbie Duval 3, Sydney Hagen 6.

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 6, Faith Elmore 3, Kenzie Melcher 11, Zhyael Dotzler 8, Naomi White 14, Danielle Coyer 9.

Millard North 65, Omaha Northwest 13

Millard North defeated Omaha Northwest 65-13 on Thursday night at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Ellie McCarville led the top-ranked Mustangs with 13 points.

Millard North (7-0) raced to a 24-0 lead and never looked back. The Mustangs opened their lead to 50 late in the third quarter on a layup by Brylee Nelsen.

The Huskies fell to 2-6.

Omaha Northwest (2-6)... 2 9 2 0 -- 13

Millard North (7-0)......... 27 20 16 2 -- 65

NW: Gloria Ndachayesaba 2, Abriya Watkins 7, Jessica Houston 4.

MN: Sara Harley 6, Emma Vander Plaats 2, Ellie McCarville 13, Kayla Preston 9, Lynn Davis 3, Addalyn Rooney 5, Avril Smith 6, Izzie Galligan 5, Natasha Wilson 2, Mya Sohl 4, Brylee Nelsen 4, Kate Stevens 6.

