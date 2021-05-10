Omaha Marian soccer is on a roll entering state tournament

You didn’t forget about Omaha Marian, did you?
A program that has played in the past six state championships can’t fly under the radar, right?
“It’s been made very clear that we set a very high bar, that there’s an expectation,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “It’s a tradition.”
Class A No. 4 Marian has won nine in a row entering Wednesday’s state tournament opener against 10th-ranked North Platte in the 7 p.m. match at Morrison Stadium.
But the team with more state titles (14) than any other in Nebraska history hasn’t gotten here on reputation alone.
After an early-season stretch in which they lost three of six matches, the Crusaders have outscored opponents 35-2 the rest of the way.
Turns out the state’s all-time winningest program just needed to find itself again. And DeGeorge said that started with a formation change in early April, a switch from three backs to four, much more in line with what she would prefer out of her defense.
“From that point on, we’ve had much more (success),” DeGeorge said. “It’s an attitude, too. It’s learning the culture. Certainly the formation change was helpful, but the girls have gotten to learn each other.”
She’s noticed the change in film sessions, and not just in ways a coach may normally focus on.
“We’re watching matches and seeing celebrations after goals,” DeGeorge said. “They’re an exciting group. The team camaraderie, the celebrating goals, girls getting along ... it’s a different feel. They’re playing with their hearts.
“We’re in the film room watching, and it’s like, ‘You guys were more excited about the celebration than you were about how you got the goal.’”
Defender Mia Suter is the lone senior with previous varsity experience. Nebraska commit Emma Prososki and fellow junior Avi Gonzalez are two more Crusaders who have been under the bright lights of the state tournament.
Olivia Heinert leads Marian with 12 goals on the year. The junior is also tied for second in assists (six).
After back-to-back titles in DeGeorge’s first two seasons, Marian has fallen one win short in its past two gold-medal matches.
And despite the loss of a full year because of COVID-19, DeGeorge said expectations haven’t changed.
“I think they are caught up. I think they get it now,” DeGeorge said. “I think they can feel it. I’m hoping they can really feel it when they set their feet on Morrison Stadium.”
Marian will meet a North Platte team that also found its footing after early scuffles. The Bulldogs lost three of their first five but have since won 13 of 14.
The histories of the teams, at least on paper, are a bit lopsided.
Marian has more state titles than North Platte has appearances (nine). Marian is 24-2 all time in tourney openers, while North Platte has two wins.
Don’t let that fool you, DeGeorge said. The Bulldogs will be ready.
“They’re going to be tough,” she said. “They’re going to battle us. They’re not going to back down. We’ve made that clear.”