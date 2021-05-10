Omaha Marian soccer is on a roll entering state tournament

You didn’t forget about Omaha Marian, did you?

A program that has played in the past six state championships can’t fly under the radar, right?

“It’s been made very clear that we set a very high bar, that there’s an expectation,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “It’s a tradition.”

Class A No. 4 Marian has won nine in a row entering Wednesday’s state tournament opener against 10th-ranked North Platte in the 7 p.m. match at Morrison Stadium.

But the team with more state titles (14) than any other in Nebraska history hasn’t gotten here on reputation alone.

After an early-season stretch in which they lost three of six matches, the Crusaders have outscored opponents 35-2 the rest of the way.

Turns out the state’s all-time winningest program just needed to find itself again. And DeGeorge said that started with a formation change in early April, a switch from three backs to four, much more in line with what she would prefer out of her defense.

“From that point on, we’ve had much more (success),” DeGeorge said. “It’s an attitude, too. It’s learning the culture. Certainly the formation change was helpful, but the girls have gotten to learn each other.”