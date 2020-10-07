Omaha Marian softball defeats Papillion-La Vista South in district tournament

Once Danielle Schlader got Omaha Marian out of its offensive rut Wednesday night, the Crusaders cruised to a 12-4, six-inning victory over Papillion-La Vista South at the District A-3 tournament.
The third-ranked Crusaders were shut out the first three innings by senior Evelyn Stuck, who stayed strong despite having two line drives ricochet off her shins in her 41⁄3 innings.
It wasn’t until Schlader stepped to the plate in the fourth inning that the Marian bats showed signs of the pop that helped the Crusaders to a 23-6 record. The junior left fielder hit a towering shot to right field to tie the game 1-1 on the first pitch of the inning.
“That home run kind of took the pressure off,” Marian coach Chad Perkins said. “The next inning we exploded for nine runs, but I told the girls (Papio South) can do the same thing.”
Marian will play the winner of the Papio South-Kearney elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday. One win would put Marian in the state tournament set for Oct. 14 through 16 in Hastings and make the Crusaders’ senior class the first in program history to win three district championships.
Starting with a single by winning pitcher Maddia Groff to lead off the fifth inning, the Crusaders sent 14 to the plate and scored nine runs to build a 10-1 lead. Marian rapped out eight hits — all singles — and went 10 at-bats between their first and second outs.
Instead of packing it in and hoping for a better fate in a potential championship-round rematch Thursday, the Titans came out swinging and got three of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth.
Then a pair of wild pitches allowed Marian to score the two runs needed in the sixth to end the game one inning early.
“We felt good about the fight,” Papio South coach Tom Horton said. “Even in the sixth we didn’t get quite as many hits, but we were still in there fighting. Evie threw the ball really well, but we had a couple of defensive miscues that really hurt.”
In the other five districts, every top seed went 2-0 while all of the No. 4 seeds saw their seasons end with a pair of defeats. The biggest upset of the first round came when Lincoln Pius X, which entered the A-6 tournament 11-24, defeated Class A No. 9 Lincoln North Star 7-4.
The Gators (24-14) barely survived a second upset by edging Grand Island (12-32) 7-6 in an elimination game at the Doris Bair Complex in Lincoln. Top-seed Lincoln Southeast needs one victory over either North Star or Pius to advance to state for the first time since 2013.
Along with Marian and Southeast, defending state champion Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte and Lincoln East all need one win Friday to make the field for the 28th state tournament.
Omaha Marian (23-6)......................000 192—12 12 0
Papillion-La Vista South (20-14)....010 030— 4 7 0
W: Maddia Groff. L: Evelyn Stuck. 2B: PLVS, Shariah Stuart, Grace Maguire, Laila Fiscus. HR: OM, Danielle Schlader. PLVS, Mckenzie King.
