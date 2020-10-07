Omaha Marian softball defeats Papillion-La Vista South in district tournament

Instead of packing it in and hoping for a better fate in a potential championship-round rematch Thursday, the Titans came out swinging and got three of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth.

Then a pair of wild pitches allowed Marian to score the two runs needed in the sixth to end the game one inning early.

“We felt good about the fight,” Papio South coach Tom Horton said. “Even in the sixth we didn’t get quite as many hits, but we were still in there fighting. Evie threw the ball really well, but we had a couple of defensive miscues that really hurt.”

In the other five districts, every top seed went 2-0 while all of the No. 4 seeds saw their seasons end with a pair of defeats. The biggest upset of the first round came when Lincoln Pius X, which entered the A-6 tournament 11-24, defeated Class A No. 9 Lincoln North Star 7-4.

The Gators (24-14) barely survived a second upset by edging Grand Island (12-32) 7-6 in an elimination game at the Doris Bair Complex in Lincoln. Top-seed Lincoln Southeast needs one victory over either North Star or Pius to advance to state for the first time since 2013.