Omaha Marian softball shuts out Gretna

Omaha Marian proved Thursday night that it’s prepared for the postseason with an 8-0, six-inning Metro Conference victory over Gretna.

The fifth-ranked Crusaders pounded out 14 hits — including six doubles and a home run — and got a nine-strikeout performance from Maddia Groff to improve to 20-6.

It wasn’t just one or two big innings that made the difference for Marian. The Crusaders didn’t score more than two runs in an inning, but they constantly put pressure on the Gretna defense.

Marian had one double in each frame. Abby Russell and Alyssa Cathcart both had two doubles.

Dani Schlader also hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that put the Crusaders ahead 5-0.

The Crusaders had plenty of chances, especially early, to score even more runs. Marian stranded 13 runners, including three apiece in the first, second and sixth innings.

Groff, Marian’s sophomore ace, had a no-hitter through five innings.

Omaha Marian (20-6).........201 221—8 14 0

At Gretna (12-14)..............000 000—0 2 2