Omaha Marian stuns Gretna with walk-off win for Class A state softball title

HASTINGS, Neb. — Home plate was no longer visible. It was still covered in dirt amid the aftermath of Omaha Marian's 4-3 walk-off win over Gretna in Friday's Class A softball championship.

And neither tears or trophy ceremonies could clear the spot that disappeared moments earlier after the wild final sequence that gave the Crusaders the program's second title.

Tied 3-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Maddia Groff on first base, Brooklyn Kincaid laid down a bunt. After the throw to first went wide, the race was on.

Groff headed for third and was getting the go signal from coach Chad Perkins. After making the turn, Groff fell as she tried to retreat with the ball coming into third base.

“I just tripped,” Groff said. “Total unathleticism.”

When she got back up, Groff decided to sprint for home. The ball came to the plate, where third baseman Faith Mills was covering.

But the ball dropped out of Mills’ glove on the tag attempt as Groff slid home to score the winning run.

“Pitch by pitch has been the motto all season,” Perkins said. “These kids just don’t get rattled.”

Marian trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. At worst, the Crusaders would get one more game. They hadn't lost in the tournament, and beat Gretna 2-1 a day earlier to earn the automatic berth into the final.

But Marian wasn't about to toss aside its final three outs.

Center fielder Megan Tyrcha led off with a bunt single on the first pitch she saw from Gretna ace Alexis Jensen. One pitch later, catcher Rylinn Groff homered to center field to tie the game.

“Rylinn doesn’t get the credit she deserves,” twin sister Maddia said. “She has caught every single game for us this season and has been solid behind the plate and at the plate. She’s an amazing player and sister and deserves all the credit. She’s amazing.”

Maddia Groff then was hit by a pitch before Jensen got a strikeout and popout to bring up Kincaid.

“It’s a really hard way to lose,” Dragon coach Bill Heard said. “We were in position, but we kicked it around. That happens. We had a lot of other opportunities. I don’t want to put it all on that one play.

“No matter how you lose, it’s hard this time of year.”

Gretna opened the scoring in the top of the first. Skarlett Jones led off with a first-pitch, line-drive single to right field.

Addison Trevarrow then laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Jones to second before Mills ripped a 0-2 pitch for a double to give Gretna a 1-0 lead.

It stayed that way until Payton Kincaid led off the fourth inning with a homer to left. It got some extra carry from the strong north winds and tied the game.

In the sixth, Mills again produced another big hit.

After Trevarrow led off with a walk, Mills launched a first-pitch home run to center that put the Dragons back in front 3-1.

Perkins said the season Gretna had should not be forgotten. The Crusaders and Dragons split the four games they played, with Marian winning the last two in Hastings.

“It’s bittersweet because all these girls know each other,” Perkins said. “There are some great kids over there. We’re back even with them now. I’m glad we got the two that counted the most.”

Championship Game

Gretna (37-2)….................100 002 0 — 3 5 3

Omaha Marian (33-2)….....000 100 3 — 4 9 1

W-Maddia Groff. L-Alexis Jensen. 2B-G, Megan Marshall, Faith Mills; OM, Brooklyn Kincaid, Rylinn Groff. HR-G, Mills; OM, Payton Kincaid, R. Groff.

Elimination game

Gretna ................................. 003 010 0—4 11 0

Papillion-La Vista (24-10).... 000 000 0—0 2 0

W-Alexis Jensen. L-Amanda Gibilisco. 2B-G, Skarlett Jones; PLV, Emma McGrath. 3B-G, Megan Marshall. HR-G, Anniston Trevarrow, Jensen.