Omaha Marian volleyball hands Lincoln Southwest first loss of the season

LINCOLN — Even Omaha Marian volleyball coach Jake Moore seemed flabbergasted Saturday after his Crusaders won the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.

"That was unexpected," he said. "We always talk about keep battling and we did that today."

Marian, seeded 10th in the 16-team tourney, rallied past second seed Lincoln Southwest for the title. The Crusaders dropped the first set but bounced back for the 17-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory.

Moore's squad had its back against the wall after losing the opening set. Marian trailed 24-20 in the second but rallied to win the next six points to even the match.

Riding that momentum, the Crusaders kept fighting in the third set. They pulled away from a 20-20 tie and won the next four points before eventually taking the title on a kill by Ashley Wilwerding.

The victory avenged a defeat against the Silver Hawks suffered Friday night in pool play.

"We switched our defense up from last night," Moore said. "We adjusted our block, served aggressively and allowed them to make errors."

Wilwerding and Amanda Loschen each had 10 kills for Marian. Loschen, who also had two aces and two blocks, was serving when the Crusaders rallied late in the second set.

"We've been working at trusting each other," Loschen said. "After losing to them last night, we wanted another shot."

The Silver Hawks, who were undefeated heading into the match, just couldn't put down the last point in that pivotal second set. Their 24-20 lead evaporated after a net serve, a Loschen ace and two hitting errors.

That tied it at 24 and a kill and a block from Amelia Roth knotted the match 1-1.

"To come back like that in the second set, our energy was really high," Loschen said. "We were super-confident going into the third set."

That final set was tied 13 times until a block by Loschen put Marian ahead for good at 21-20. Trailing 24-20, the Silver Hawks fought off two match points before Wilwerding's smash ended it.

"Nothing is given," Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. "I think we mentally took a break at the end of that second set and a team like Marian is going to stomp on it."

The Crusaders, under first-year head coach Jake Moore, did indeed stomp their way to the title.

"I think they got a little tense and we took advantage of it," Moore said. "Our mentality is, let's not lose this."

Alexa Gobel had 15 kills for the Silver Hawks while Brinly Christensen and Emerson Lionberger each had 10.

Om. Marian (10-5) ... 17;26;25

Lincoln Southwest (11-1) ... 25;24;22

OM (kills-aces-blocks): Amanda Draper 1-0-0, Izzy Vlasek 0-2-0, Gabi Hern 1-0-0, Ashley Wilwerding 10-1-1, Amanda Loschen 10-2-2, Amelia Roth 3-0-6, Amelia Kafka 1-0-2.

LSW: Teagan Little 0-2-0, Ava Tomlin 3-0-0, Malayah Long 2-1-3, Brinly Christensen 10-4-0, Alexa Gobel 15-1-0, Abbie Appleget 6-0-0, Emerson Lionberger 10-0-1.

Set assists: OM 21 (Izzy Campie 21); LSW 40 (Long 38, Alli Mullin 1, Little 1).