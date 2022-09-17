Omaha Marian volleyball hands Lincoln Southwest first loss of the season

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.
LINCOLN — Even Omaha Marian volleyball coach Jake Moore seemed flabbergasted Saturday after his Crusaders won the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.
"That was unexpected," he said. "We always talk about keep battling and we did that today."
Marian, seeded 10th in the 16-team tourney, rallied past second seed Lincoln Southwest for the title. The Crusaders dropped the first set but bounced back for the 17-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory.
Moore's squad had its back against the wall after losing the opening set. Marian trailed 24-20 in the second but rallied to win the next six points to even the match.
Riding that momentum, the Crusaders kept fighting in the third set. They pulled away from a 20-20 tie and won the next four points before eventually taking the title on a kill by Ashley Wilwerding.
The victory avenged a defeat against the Silver Hawks suffered Friday night in pool play.
"We switched our defense up from last night," Moore said. "We adjusted our block, served aggressively and allowed them to make errors."
Wilwerding and Amanda Loschen each had 10 kills for Marian. Loschen, who also had two aces and two blocks, was serving when the Crusaders rallied late in the second set.
"We've been working at trusting each other," Loschen said. "After losing to them last night, we wanted another shot."
The Silver Hawks, who were undefeated heading into the match, just couldn't put down the last point in that pivotal second set. Their 24-20 lead evaporated after a net serve, a Loschen ace and two hitting errors.
That tied it at 24 and a kill and a block from Amelia Roth knotted the match 1-1.
"To come back like that in the second set, our energy was really high," Loschen said. "We were super-confident going into the third set."
That final set was tied 13 times until a block by Loschen put Marian ahead for good at 21-20. Trailing 24-20, the Silver Hawks fought off two match points before Wilwerding's smash ended it.
"Nothing is given," Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. "I think we mentally took a break at the end of that second set and a team like Marian is going to stomp on it."
The Crusaders, under first-year head coach Jake Moore, did indeed stomp their way to the title.
"I think they got a little tense and we took advantage of it," Moore said. "Our mentality is, let's not lose this."
Alexa Gobel had 15 kills for the Silver Hawks while Brinly Christensen and Emerson Lionberger each had 10.
Om. Marian (10-5) ... 17;26;25 Lincoln Southwest (11-1) ... 25;24;22
OM (kills-aces-blocks): Amanda Draper 1-0-0, Izzy Vlasek 0-2-0, Gabi Hern 1-0-0, Ashley Wilwerding 10-1-1, Amanda Loschen 10-2-2, Amelia Roth 3-0-6, Amelia Kafka 1-0-2.
LSW: Teagan Little 0-2-0, Ava Tomlin 3-0-0, Malayah Long 2-1-3, Brinly Christensen 10-4-0, Alexa Gobel 15-1-0, Abbie Appleget 6-0-0, Emerson Lionberger 10-0-1.
Set assists: OM 21 (Izzy Campie 21); LSW 40 (Long 38, Alli Mullin 1, Little 1).
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
