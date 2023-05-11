The tiebreakers went Omaha Marian way Thursday's during the final day of the Metro tennis meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Those tiebreakers also prevented a tie at the top of the team standings.

Defending conference champion Marian had winners in tiebreakers in doubles brackets and finished with 40 points. Elkhorn South (36 points) had a chance to share the team title, but Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald outlasted Storm freshman Ratna Kang in a 2½-hour final at No. 1 singles.

The Crusaders overcame adversity this spring to claim the team title. In late March, Elsa Jurrgens — a two-time state placer at No. 1 singles — went down with a season-ending knee injury.

That meant a shuffling of the lineup.

Coach Trish Faust said she wasn't expecting to move the doubles team of Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik to No. 1 doubles until next year. But McManus and Vosik, who won No. 2 doubles last year at Metros, claimed the No. 1 title Thursday after a third-set tiebreaker over Millard North's Eunice and Lucy Cho.

"They've risen to the challenge this year," Faust said. "They had a rough start to the year, but they're just getting better and better and better."

McManus and Vosik won 6-3, 4-6, 10-2. Millard North led for most of the second, holding its serve to close that set. But the 10-point tiebreaker belonged to Marian.

"We said we needed to fight for it and how we want it more," Vosik said of the third set. "We kept our positive thoughts."

Minutes after Marian won that tiebreaker, Greenwald and Kang were locked in one of their own.

Kang had won their lone regular-season meeting with Greenwald, but the Westside sophomore led most of Thursday in a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-8 win.

Greenwald won the first four games of the match. Kang won the next four before Greenwald won two straight, ending the first set on a winner at the net.

Greenwald dashed to a 5-2 lead in the second set and had a match point, but Kang roared back to tie the set then won four straight points in the tiebreaker to force a deciding tiebreaker.

"I was just trying to keep an open mind, a positive mindset," Greenwald said.

Greenwald led 7-3 early in the tiebreaker, but again the Elkhorn South freshman responded, tying it 8-8.

"I really just wanted to keep fighting," Greenwald said as both players were two points away from victory.

Greenwald earned the last two points to win Metros a year after she was the runner-up. Now she can look forward to the Class A state meet, which begins next Thursday at Koch.

"It definitely gives me the confidence that I can keep fighting back," Greenwald said. "It doesn't necessarily change who I will be playing next week, but it gives me that confidence that I feel has been lacking."

Results

Team scoring: Omaha Marian 40, Elkhorn South 36, Millard North 30, Omaha Westside 26, Millard West 19, Papillion-La Vista 13.75, Bellevue West 13, Gretna 12.5, Omaha Burke 5.75, Papio South 4.25, Omaha Central 3.25, Millard South 2.5, Omaha Bryan 1.75, Omaha Benson 1.5, Bellevue East 1, Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha North .25, Omaha South .25, Omaha Westview 0.

No. 1 singles: 1, Grace Greenwald, OW, def. Ratna Kang, ES, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-8. 3, Cecilia Regan, Marian, def. Apoorva Kasireddy, MN, 6-3, 6-2. 5, Brooklyn Lech, MW, def. Haley Wilwerding, PL, 8-1. No. 2 singles: 1, Aly Sherman, ES, def. Ellen Crotzer, Marian, 6-1, 6-3. 3, Michaela Altman, MN, def. Ava Schroeder, OW, 6-1, 6-1. 5, Meredith Burklund, MW, def. Olivia Berger, BW, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: 1, Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, def. Eunice Cho-Lucy Cho, MN, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2. 3, Julia Dittrick-Alyx Schieber, ES, def. CJ Jocson-Sonny Sobczyk, BW, 6-4, 6-4. 5, Ellie McCormick-Tenley Zanker, MW, def. Harper Wood-Lauren Paul, Gretna, 8-5. No. 2 doubles: 1, Lauren Mendlick-Heidi Hans, Marian, def. Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2. 3, Puji Mudhelli-Meruni Are, MN, def. Ellie Lampe-Regan Hennessey, MW, 7-5, 6-4. 5, Emmie Wills-Katie Van Sant, PL, def. Kathryn Johnson-Abbie Zavadil, Gretna, 8-2.